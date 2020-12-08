ARLINGTON, Texas — Clay Tryan of Billings and partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, produced their third consecutive runner-up performance Tuesday in the team-roping competition on Day 6 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Eastern Montana native Lisa Lockhart also finished second in barrel racing with a time of 17.07 to win $20,731. Lockhart, who ranches in Oelrichs, South Dakota, is 15th in the average but fourth in the world standings. Emily Miller-Beisel of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was the winner in 17.01.
Tryan, a header, and Long, the heeler, had a time of 4.0 in the wake of a 3.7 on Monday to move Tryan into fourth place in the world standings and 11th in the average. Tryan and Long shared second place on Monday and are trying to rebound after posting no times on the first three nights. Long, who is third in the world among heelers, and Tryan earned $20,731.
Cody Snow of Los Olivos, California, and Junior Nogueira of Sao Paulo, Brazil, were the winners in 3.9. Helena heeler Chase Tryan and header partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, failed to score.
Also Tuesday, Cole Reiner of Kaycee, Wyoming, fashioned an 87-point ride aboard Lil Red Hawk to win the sixth go-round of the bareback riding competition.
Reiner, who pocketed $26,231, moved into fourth place in the average, 1.5 points behind Stevensville's Richmond Champion, who failed to score Tuesday. Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, was second and leads the average by a half-point over Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, and a point over Champion.
Reiner is a Buffalo High School graduate making his NFR debut. He competed at Sheridan and Casper colleges.
O'Connell remained first in the world standings, about $20,000 ahead of Feild and $72,000 ahead of fifth-place Champion.
In tie-down roping, defending champion Haven Meged of Miles City finished in the money with a time of 8.4 to finish fifth and earn $6,769. Meged is fifth in the average and fifth in the world standings. Hunter Herrin of Apache, Oklahoma was the winner in 7.4.
Also from Montana, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, finished out of the money with a time of 4.5 seconds in steer wrestling. Brown is fifth in the average, 3.4 seconds out of the lead. Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Jacob Edler of State Center, Iowa, shared the go-round with times of 3.3.
Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks scored an 81.5 and finished out of the money. Brooks remained second in the average but fell 17 points behind leader Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, who won Tuesday's go-round with a 90.5. Brooks is seventh in the world standings.
Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston from Big Valley, Alberta, tied for third in the saddle bronc with an 85.5 to pocket $11,141 and Hillsdale, Wyoming, native Brody Cress was sixth with an 85 to earn $4,231. Shorty Garrett, who competed at Casper College and now lives in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, scored 83 but was out of the money, and Cole Elshere, a former Gillette College cowboy who competes out of Faith, South Dakota, had a 79 and also failed to earn a paycheck.
In the bull riding, Dustin Boquet of Bourg, Louisiana, took the $28,981 first prize with an 89.5.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.