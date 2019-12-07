LAS VEGAS — Three-time world champion Clay Tryan and Jake Long placed second in the second round of team roping at the National Finals Rodeo on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Tryan, of Billings, and Long, of Coffeyvillle, Kansas, earned a time of 4.6 seconds for a prize of $20,731. After not recording a time in the first round, Tryan and Long are now 13th in the average. Trayn did move up a spot in the headers world standings to third and now has earned $133,896 for the year. Clay Smith increased his lead in the overall headers standings when he teamed with Jade Corkill for 4.4 seconds to win the round and $26,231. Smith, last year's world champion header, has earned $186,743.
Tryan's cousin, Chase Tryan of Helena, teamed with Brenten Hall for a time of 5.1 seconds to place eighth in the round. Tryan and Hall are now third in the average and Chase Tryan is 11th in the world standings for heelers.
Two Montana athletes — tie-down roper Haven Meged of Miles City, and barrel racer Lisa Lockhart of Circle — retained their overall lead after the second round.
Meged tied for third with Shad Mayfield with a time of 8.6 seconds and each won $13,327. Meged is now third in the average and leads the world standings with yearly earnings of $158,860. Marty Yates won the round with a time of 7.3 seconds for $26,231 and is now second to Meged in the standings. Yates has collected $146,431 this season.
Lockhart placed sixth in barrel racing with a time of 13.85 seconds for $4,231 and has now earned $181,313 on the year. She is second in the average. Lockhart leads Hailey Kinsel, who placed second on Friday, by $1,716 in the standings. Lockhart resides in Oelrichs, South Dakota, but is originally from Circle.
In bareback, Richmond Champion followed his round one win with another strong performance. Champion, who recently moved to Stevensville from Texas, placed third with a score of 89 and won $15,654. Champion is now first in the average and fourth in the world standings with $182,714. Clayton Biglow of Clements, California, who leads the world standings, finished 10th in the round after an 82. He is fifth in the average and has pocketed $212,683 this season.
Caleb Bennett of Corvallis did not record a score in bareback and is 13th in the average and seventh in the overall standings with $136,627.
Bridger Chambers of Butte placed 12th in steer wrestling with a time of 14.2 seconds and was followed by Helena's Ty Erickson, who clocked a time of 14.3 seconds for 13th. Chambers is now ninth in the average and Erickson 13th. Erickson, who entered the finals with a large lead in the standings, is still the top earner in steer wrestling with $156,081. Tyler Waguespack, who won the round in a time of 3.6 seconds and is now first in the average with a time of 7.7 seconds on two head, is second in the standings with $140,130. Waguespack, of Gonzales, Louisiana, entered the NFR fourth in the standings with $97,130.32 won.
Chambers is eighth in the world standings with earnings of $107,221.
Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge was one of 11 riders who did not record a score in saddle bronc. Brooks is tied for seventh in the average and is also seventh in the world standings with $133,617 won.
Eight nightly performances remain as the NFR concludes on Dec. 14.
