LAS VEGAS — Montanans had a relatively slow day at the National Finals Rodeo on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center, but the two who pocketed money were both bareback riders from the Bitterroot Valley.
Caleb Bennett of Corvallis was fourth and recent Stevensville transplant Richard Champion was sixth in the fifth round of the NFR, which concludes Dec. 14. Bennett scored a 90 aboard Stevie Knicks and Champion fashioned an 89 on Top Flight.
Bennett earned $11,000 and Champion $4,230. Champion is fourth in the average and world standings; Bennett is sixth in the world standings and 10th in the average standings.
Hailey Kinsel Lockwood, who is from Cotulla, Texas, but recently married bull riding champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg, also earned $11,000 with a 13.86 in barrel racing. She finished fourth and is second in the world standings behind Emily Miller.
In other events involving Montanans on Monday:
• Ty Erickson of Helena was seventh and Bridger Chambers of Butte 12th in steer wrestling. Erickson remains the leader in the world standings with $174,273, and Chambers is fifth.
• Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge was ninth in saddle bronc riding. He is sixth in the world standings.
• In team roping, Chase Tryan of Helena and partner Brenten Hall were sixth but still remain first in the average standings. Billings' Clay Tryan and partner Jake Long were eighth.
• Miles City's Haven Meged tied eighth in tie-down roping. Meged remains second in the world standings and third in average.
• In barrel racing, former Vida resident Lisa Lockhart was 14th. She is 11th in average and fourth in the world standings.
