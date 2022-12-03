LAS VEGAS — Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks and Melstone's Sage Newman tied for third in the saddle bronc competition and former Montanan Lisa Lockhart took third in barrel racing Saturday on the third day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Brooks and Newman each scored an 88 to earn $14,690 apiece. Newman saw his lead in the world standings dip slightly ahead of Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who had an 88.5 to pocket $22,851.
Newman, in his second WNFR, is ahead of Wright by nearly $75,000 and Lefty Holman of Visalia, California, by nearly $85,000. Holman won the event Saturday with a 90.5 to get a $28,914 paycheck.
Brooks, a Montana State alum who is competing in his fifth WNFR, was second a year ago and fourth in the world standings.
Lockhart, a Vida native and current resident of Oelrichs, South Dakota, had a time of 13.78 for a $17,255 payoff, a night after finishing fourth. She is a two-time average champion who is competing in her 16th consecutive Finals.
In other action involving Montanans:
• Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged, the 2019 world champion, earned another paycheck with his time of 7.7 seconds. He tied for sixth and made $2,332.
• Corvallis bareback rider Caleb Bennett missed on a paycheck for the third straight night with a 70.5, good for 10th place.
• Steer wrestlers Ty Erickson of Helena, Timmy Sparing of Helena and former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown all finished out of the money. Brown had a 5.0 for ninth, Erickson a 5.4 for 10th and Sparing a 14.2 for 13th.
• Billings header Clay Tryan and partner Jade Corkill of Blackfoot, Idaho, had a time of 9.1 in team roping to finish 10th.
In action involving Wyomingites:
• Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner finished fifth with a score of 83.5 to pocket 47,462.
• Tanner Butner of Daniel tied for sixth with an 87 in saddle bronc riding and earned $2,332. Hillsdale's Brody Cress had a score of 79 and finished out of the money.
