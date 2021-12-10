LAS VEGAS — Corvallis bareback rider Caleb Bennett earned his first gold buckle and Miles City tie-down roper won his second Friday night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Bennett, in his ninth NFR appearance, won with an 88-point ride aboard Medicine Show to earn a $26,997 payoff. Meged had a time of 7.3 seconds to also win $26,997.
Meged also won Round 7 and was second in Round 6 and Round 8. He’s third in the world standings with $233,024 and is fourth in the average.
“I knew I had a good calf tonight; they had placed on her in an earlier round, I just knew I had to get to the outside on her because she will step left, and I knew if she went down, I wasn’t going to win anything," Meged said. “Shane (Hanchey) and Caleb (Smidt) are 1 and 2 in the average and the world, so I just got to come with the heat, hope I have a great calf and see where I end up. I’m a bit upset about the one calf that I went 19 on, I had a lot of confidence coming in, I let one get by so hopefully it didn’t cost me a world title.”
For Caleb Bennett, the NFR has been a struggle while battling injuries. The veteran cowboy showed his grit in winning Round 9.
“That felt awesome,” he said. “That horse was awesome. It gives a guy everything he wants. He has the kick and timing and the finesse to give a guy the opportunity to his job and show off his ability. I have seen that horse but had never been on her and that ride just felt so awesome.”
The victory was especially gratifying for Bennett as he fights through the pain.
“One thing that hasn’t been bothering me all year long acted up in the first round and that was my (right) riding wrist,” Bennett said. “Ever since I had surgery on my wrist two years ago, everything felt great. Then in the first round, my glove kind of rolled and it tweaked some tendons and stuff in my wrist. It was miserable clear to about Round 5 and we got the pain calmed down. Then, I strained my groin in Round 7 and I’ve been fighting some neck inflammation. This win is huge after this week and what I have been through.”
Also earning a buckle Friday night was former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown, who finished in a four-way tie for first in steer wrestling with a time of 3.9 seconds to win $18,941.
“I just go for the go round win," Brown said. "I’m a little behind in the world standings race so I need all the money I can get, so I just see what happens and run at the rounds.”
In bareback, fellow Bitterroot bareback rider Richmond Champion of Stevensville had an 83 and finished out of the money in ninth.
Also earning a paycheck was saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, who was third with an 89 on Sun Glow to pocket $16,111. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, was the winner on Kangaroo Lou with a 91. Cress leads the average and has posted a qualified ride on all nine attempts.
Cress is third in the world standings with $256,511 and leads the average with 772 points on nine head.
“You know that horse is a great young one,” Cress said. “I knew we had a great shot to be good. I’ve seen a lot of good videos and that horse has a lot of potential. I was trying to make sure and give us both a chance. She’s young and kind of gets skittish in the chutes coming into this arena with all of the noise. So, I knew if we could a good start out of there and I could help her along, we were going to have a good ride.”
Cress did take a moment to discuss his plan for Round 10.
“Come into the arena tomorrow and have fun,” he said. “I’m really excited about tomorrow night’s round with 15 of the best (saddle) bronc riders in the world and we’re getting to get on the horses you dream about. Just come in here, have fun, and get ready to roll.”
Melstone's Sage Newman was bucked off Amazon Hills before the eight-second whistle.
In the bull riding competition, former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva was second with an 82 on Troy's Kung Fu Magic to earn $21,336. Average leader Parker Breding of Edgar and former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor were bucked off their mounts.
Braden Richardson of Jasper, Texas, took the buckle with an 89.
Billings team roper Clay Tryan, tied for sixth with partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, with a time of 4.4 seconds to earn $2,177. Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Oklahoma, and Logan Medlin of Tatum, New Mexico, tied for the buckle with Cody Snow of Los Olivos, California, and Wesley Thorp of Throckmorton, Texas, in 3.5 seconds.
Helena's Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, failed to post a time.
In barrel racing, Lisa Lockhart of Vida/Circle improved her performance with a 13.81 to finish ninth, but out of the money. Jordon Briggs of Chilton, Texas, won with a 13.48.
The 10-day, 10-round event ends Saturday.
This story will be updated.
