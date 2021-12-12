LAS VEGAS — Edgar bull rider Parker Breding, Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks and Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged all finished second in the average at the Wrangler National Finals, which concluded Saturday night after a 10-day run at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Breding, who had spent much of the event leading the average, was bucked off his mount Saturday night and was passed by Josh Frost. Breding finished fourth in the world standings.
Meged, the 2019 world and average champion, finished fifth Saturday to secure second in the average behind Caleb Smidt. Meged also finished second in the world standings behind Smidt.
Brooks, who tied for third Saturday, finished Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, in the average and was fourth in the world standings. Melstone's Sage Newman, making his NFR debut, was 13th in the average and 11th in the world standings.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, formerly of Vida/Circle and now residing in Oelrichs, South Dakota, finished strong with a third-place finish Saturday. Lockhart finished 13th in the average and 12th in the world standings.
In bareback competition, Stevensville's Richmond Champion finished fourth in the average and eighth in the world. Corvallis' Caleb Bennett was 13th in average and ninth in the world.
In the bull riding, former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva finished 10th in average and the world. Former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor was 11th in the average and 14th in the world.
Billings team roper Clay Tryan and partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, finished sixth in the average. Helena's Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, were ninth. Clay Tryan finished sixth in the world among headers and Chase Tryan was 15th among heelers.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, was fifth in average and sixth in the world in steer wrestling.
