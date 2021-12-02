LAS VEGAS — Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks had a big opening night at the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Brooks, who was third in last year's NFR standings and is making his fourth consecutive appearance, scored an 88.5 aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Marquee to share first place with Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, and pocket $24,167.
Brooks, who won or shared seven ovents over the summer, earned $150,034 at last year's NFR and has also won the NILE Pro Rodeo in Billings. The Montana State alum's career earnings are closing in on $600,000.
Sage Newman of Melstone scored an 83.5 aboard Rodeo Drive in his NFR debut and was eighth. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, was third with 87.5 and earned $16,111.
In other events involving cowboys and cowgirls with Montana connections, three bull riders competed and earned scores: Former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva of Challis, Idaho, former MSU cowboy Shane Proctor of Grand Coulee, Washington, and Parker Breding of Edgar.
Piva, who twice qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo (2016-17) and was a national wrestling champion for UMW, was tied for fourth with an 86.5 aboard Rico Suave. Proctor was eighth with an 82.5 on Gangster. And Breding was also out of the money in ninth with an 81.5 on Ugly Wish.
JB Mauney of Stephenville, Texas, and Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Queensland, Australia, tied for first with 87.5.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown was fifth in steer wrestling on opening night of the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday night at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Brown had a time of 4.5 seconds to win $5,661. Sharing the top spot in the first go-around were Riley Duvall of Checotah, Oklahoma, and Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, Idaho, with times of 3.7 seconds to each net $24,167.
In bareback riding, Stevensville's Richmond Champion and Corvallis' Caleb Bennett both finished out of the money but fashioned scores to avoid a bad start. Champion, a Stephenville, Texas, native making his seventh NFR appearance, had an 83 on Freckled Frog to finish seventh, and Bennett, in his ninth NFR, had a 79.5 on Pop A Top to tie for 12th best score.
Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, took the buckle with a 93 for $26,231.
Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged, the 2019 champion, was eighth with a time of 9.5, just four-tenths of a second out of the money. Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, Lousiana, was the winner in 7.4 seconds to nab $26,997.
Veteran barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, a Wolf Point native who grew up near Vida and went to school in Circle, had a time of 14.13 and finished 10th, missing a paychec by .18 seconds. Lockhart now lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota.
Cheyenne Wimberley of Stephenville, Texas, and Amanda Welsh of Gillette, Texas, shared the barrel racing buckle in 13.77 seconds to win $24,167 apiece.
Team ropers Chase Tryan of Helena and Clay Tryan of Billings each had a no score. Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas, and Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, tied with Trey Yates of Pueblo, Colorado, and Cody Snow of Los Olivos, California, for first with 4.0-second times. Both duos won $26,997.
This story will be updated.
