ARLINGTON, Texas — Saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge had the best day of any Montanan at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday, scoring an 87 to tie for third in the second go-round at Globe Life Field.
Brooks, who tied with Rusty Wright of Milford, Utah, earned $13,327 and is eighth in the world standings, about $3,000 behind Lefty Holman of Visalia, California, and Allen Boore of Axtell, Utah. Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, was first Friday with a 90 score to earn $26,231.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, a Vida native who lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, was the only other Montanan to earn money Friday, pocketing $6,769 after finishing fifth. Lockhart ranks 13th in the world world standings. Jimmie Smith of McDade, Texas, took first with a time of 17.04.
It was otherwise a ho-hum night for Montana cowboys.
One day after posting opening-round wins, Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion and former Montana State steer wrestler Jesse Brown finished out of the money.
Champion fashioned a score of 82.5 aboard Beaver Valley, tying him for seventh, though he remained third in the world standings, about $20,000 behind Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, and $48,000 behind leader Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa. Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minnesota, won Friday's go-round with an 87 to pocket $26,231.
Brown, from Baker City, Oregon, was eighth with a time of 4.9 in the steer wrestling. He is seventh in the world standings with more than $70,000 in earnings. Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, and Bridger Anderson of Carrington, North Dakota, shared the top spot, each registering a time of 3.8 to earn $23,481.
In team roping, Clay Tryan of Billings and Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, and Chase Tryan of Helena and Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, also finished out of the money. Clay Tryan and Long had a time of 5.3 seconds to finish one slot from a paycheck in seventh; Chase Tryan and Hall had a no score. Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Arizona, and Paden Bray of Stephenville, Texas, were first in 4.8 seconds.
Defending champion tie-down roper Haven Meged of Miles City also had a no score Friday. Meged is seventh in the world standings. First-place Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, won the event with a time of 7.2.
From Wyoming, Kaycee's Cole Reiner was fifth in bareback riding with an 85 to pocket $6,769. Reiner, who tied for fourth on Thursday, is 12th in the world standings.
Ty Breuer, a former College National Finals Rodeo champion from Central Wyoming College, fashioned a second consecutive no score.
Four Wyomingites competed in the saddle bronc: Brody Cress of Hillsdale, former Gillette College cowboy Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota, former Casper College rider Shorty Garrett of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, and Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, all finished out of the money. Thurston scored 82.5, Garrett had 81, and Cress and Elshere had no scores.
The 10-day rodeo concludes Dec. 12. The NFR was moved from Las Vegas this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
