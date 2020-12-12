ARLINGTON, Texas — Defending champion Haven Meged of Miles City didn't win the average or world title this time, but he finished the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with a flourish Saturday night by winning the final go-round of the tie-down roping at Globe Life Field.
Meged had a time of 7.40 to finish 11th in the average and seventh in the world standings. It was his second win of the week, and he also had two fifth-place finishes.
Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, Louisiana, won the tie-down average and Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, is the world champion.
Bareback rider Cole Reiner of Kaycee, Wyoming, finished a successful week by finishing fifth in the final go-round to earn fifth in the average. Reiner had an 85.5 ride aboard New Scarlet and concluded the season seventh in the world.
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, won the go-round with an 89.5 ride on Uncapped to secure the average gold for the 10-day event. Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, finished as world champion.
Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion suffered an injury when he was bucked off in the eighth go-round Thursday and didn't ride Saturday after scoring Friday. Champion, who scored in every round but the eighth and 10th, finished 13th in the average and fifth in the world standings.
In saddle bronc riding, Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks finished second in average after nabbing sixth place in the final go-round with a score of 82.5. Brooks finished the year ninth in the world.
Zeke Thurston, a former Sheridan College cowboy from Big Valley, Alberta, finished with a second-place ride (87) to secure third in the average and 10th in the world. Right behind him was ex-Casper College cowboy Shorty Garrett of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, who scored an 83.5 for fourth place in the go-round to finish sixth in average and eighth in the world.
Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, had no score Saturday and finished 13th in the average and fourth in the world. Cole Elshere, who competed at Gillette College and lives in Faith, South Dakota, also failed to score and was 15th in the average, 13th in the world.
Eastern Montana native Lisa Lockhart closed her run out of the money with a time of 26.89 to finish 15th in the average and eighth in the world. Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, put an exclamation mark on a dominating week with a second-place finish to secure gold buckles for the average and world.
In steer wrestling, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, failed to muster a time on the final day. Brown, who finished in a three-way tie in winning the first go-round, wound up 15th in the average and 13th in the world.
Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, and Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, tied for the final go-round win at 3.70. Jacob Edler of State Center, Iowa, was a double winner with the average and the world titles.
Montana's team ropers both failed to score Saturday.
Billings header Clay Tryan, teaming with Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, landed 12th in the average and ninth in the world. His cousin, Helena heeler Chase Tryan, paired with Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, was 14th in average and 14th in the world.
Paden Bray of Stephenville, Texas, won the average among heelers and Paul Eves of Ionedell, Missouri, is first in the world. Among headers, Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Arizona, took the average buckle and Colby Lovell of Madisonville, Texas, finished atop the world rankings after winning the final go-round.
In bull riding, Colten Fritzlan of Rifle, Colorado, didn't score Saturday but held on to the average buckle and Ty Wallace of Collbran, Colorado, finished third to maintain his world crown. Sage Kimzey of Salado, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho, shared the go-round win with 92-point rides.
For the second consecutive year, Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, won the all-around gold, clinching it after the ninth go-round. Wright, 21, is the first cowboy to be all-around world champion in his first two seasons.
He's also the first cowboy to win back-to-back golds since Trevor Brazile in 2014-15. Brazile has a PRCA-record 26 gold buckles.
"I have no words for it other than I'm happy to do it again," Wright told the PRCA. "I expected it from myself, but I didn't want to say anything until it was final. I wanted to keep on keeping on, so this just makes me happy. I worked hard at this all year. It was a tough year and a tougher year than it was last year.
"To get it this year means a lot, and winning it again makes me feel good because everybody might say that the first one was off pure luck, but how many times can you be so lucky."
Wright also is the first to win the all-around gold and a roughstock world championship in the same year since Ty Murray in 1998. Like Murray, Wright also won the bull riding buckle.
This story will be updated.
