ARLINGTON, Texas — On an otherwise nondescript night for Montanans, Vida native Lisa Lockhart had the best showing Thursday by finishing fourth in the barrel racing in the eighth go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field.
After a ragged ride on Wednesday, Lockhart finished in the money for the second time in three nights by fashioning a time of 17.15. Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, won yet again, breaking her own WPRA record time with a 16.56 to remain first in the average and first in the world.
Lockhart remained 15th in the average and is fifth in the world. She earned $11,000.
Also Thursday, Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion was bucked off OLS Tubs Spilled Perfumey, dropping him from second to seventh in average. And Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks failed to score as well on Indian Burn, dropping him to fourth in the average.
It's the first time all week Champion failed to complete an eight-second ride. He is 87 points behind go-round winner and average leader Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, who scored an 89.
Champion, the first-night winner aboard Blessed Assurance from the J Bar J Ranch in Circle, also is seventh in the world standings with two days remaining in the competition. Cole Reiner of Kaycee, Wyoming, also was bucked off and dropped to eighth in the average, 10th in the world.
Brooks fell 111 points behind Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, who won the go-round Thursday with an 88 to maintain his lead in average and the world. He is ninth in the world standings.
In the tie-down roping, defending champion Haven Meged of Miles City failed to earn a time. He is 11th in the average and seventh in the world. Westyn Hughes of Caldwell, Texas, was the winner in 7.4 and Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, Louisiana, is first in the average.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, failed to earn a time in the steer wrestling and dropped to 10th in the average. Brown, who shared first-place honors on opening night, is 13th in the world standings.
Blake Knowles of Heppner, Oregon, took the buckle with a 3.6 to earn $26,231.
In team roping, cousins Clay Tryan of Billings and Chase Tryan of Helena were out of the money Thursday.
Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, managed a time of 19.10 seconds to fall in at 11th in the average. Clay Tryan and Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, failed to earn a time and are sitting 12th in average.
Clay Tryan is seventh in the world standings among headers. Chase Tryan is 13th among heelers.
Average leaders Erich Rogers (header) of Round Rock, Arizona, and Paden Bray (heeler) of Stephenville, Texas, were the winners in 4.8 seconds.
In saddle bronc riding, two-time world champion Zeke Thurston, the former Sheridan College cowboy from Big Valley, Alberta, was third for the second straight night, sharing the honors with Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, with rides of 86. Thurston edged up to fifth in the average and is 10th in the world.
Thurston was joined in the money by fellow former Wyomingite Shorty Garrett of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, who was fifth with an 84.5. Garrett moved up to 11th in the overall and is eighth in the world rankings.
Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, and Cole Elshere, who rodeoed at Gillette College, were both bucked off. Cress is 13th in the average and third in the world standings, and Elshere is 15th and 13th.
In bull riding, Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho, and Ty Wallace of Collbran, Colorado, each earned a buckle with rides of 89.50. Colten Fritzlan of Rifle, Colorado, remained first in the average after a second-place ride and Wallace is second in the average and first in the world standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.