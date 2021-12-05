LAS VEGAS — Edgar's Parker Breding had a huge bull riding payday Sunday night on Day 4 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Breding, who scored an 84.5 on Doctor X, was one of only two bull riders to hang on for eight seconds and thus earned a whopping $43,544 for his ride. Also scoring an 84.5 and tying for first was Dustin Boquet of Bourg, Louisiana, on Hue's Bad News, an effort that earned him $43,544 as well.
No other bull rider, including former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor and former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva, earned money,
Breding, who took first on Friday and third on Saturday, had the best night among competitors with Montana connections, but others also had strong performances.
Stevensville's Richmond Champion earned another payday by finishing in a four-way tie for third in the bareback riding competition. Champion had a score of 86 on Arbitrator Joe to earn $9,688.
World champion Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, and R.C. Landingham of Hat Creek, California, shared top honors with 87.5.
“We are winning money,” Champion said with a smile. “I don’t care if we have to split it 13 ways; I’ll take it. There wasn’t much gap from first to third, so it doesn’t change the average much. I’m feeling good. I’m just building on it.”
Champion finished just out of the money in the first two rounds, but he’s made up for it the past two. He’s pushed his NFR earnings to $41,025 and sits eighth in the world standings with $139,970.
After battling through the first three days of riding some of the greatest bucking horses in ProRodeo, he was able to work through some of the soreness that comes with being a bareback rider.
“I feel great now,” Champion said. “I’ve had a good warm-up, and then I’ll get on another bucking horse. We are on the backside of it now. Come Round 10, I’ll be ready for 10 more.
“You can work out all you want, but if you’re not getting on bucking horse every day, there’s no way you can work yourself out this way. I’m just getting back into riding shape. I think I’m right on the verge of that, and my confidence is through the roof. I’m just excited to have it rolling early.”
Caleb Bennett of Corvallis scored a 76 in bareback riding and was out of the money.
Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged also padded his winnings and remained solidly positioned in the average by finishing fourth. Meged's time of 7.4 seconds earned a $11,321 paycheck. The 2019 world champion entered the night tied with Caleb Smidt in the average, but the Bellville, Texas, cowboy pulled slightly ahead by winning Sunday's go round with a 7.1.
In the saddle bronc competition, Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks earned a score of 84.5 on Yellowstone but finished eighth and out of the money. Melstone's Sage Newman was 11th with an 82 on Hell on Hooves.
Team ropers Chase Tryan of Helena and Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, finished sixth to earn $4,354 with their time of 4.9 seconds. Billings' Clay Tryan and partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, were eighth and out of the money with a 7.7.
Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, and Junior Nogueira of Brazil won team roping in 4.1 seconds.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown tied for eighth and was out of the money in the steer wrestling go-round with a time of 5.0 seconds. Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, was the winner in 3.9 seconds.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockwood of Vida/Circle was out of the money also, finishing 13th in 13.92. The winner was Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in 13.46.
