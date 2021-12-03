LAS VEGAS — Edgar's Parker Breding had the ride of the night Friday, scoring a 90 aboard Lose Your Bones to win the bull riding competition on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Breding, in his fourth NFR and first since 2018, pocketed $29,827 for his ride a night after finishing out of the money. It's the second time he's won a round at the NFR, matching a feat he accomplished in 2015.
“This feels amazing,” Breding said. “I knew I could do it. I’ve been here many years and I’ve only won one go-round before this one, so I was really wanting to use this opportunity tonight. I knew it was possible. I had to stay forward on that bull, I knew that. I’d been on him before and he got ahead of me so that’s all I was really thinking about.”
Breding matched up with Lose Your Bones this summer and failed to make the whistle.
“Tonight, I left there with him,” he said. “He left me behind that first time I had him, so I really concentrated on staying forward, moving with him, and letting him do his thing. That got me around the corner just right.”
Breding’s other NFR appearances were in 2013, 2015 and 2018.
Former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor of Grand Coulee, Washington, was third with an 86.5 on Yet's Big Poisen to win $18,941, as only four riders stayed on for the entire eight seconds. Former Montana Western competitor Ruger Piva of Challis, Idaho, was bucked off of Jag Metal's Grand Theft.
Also Friday, Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks kept his momentum going by tying for second in saddle bronc riding.
Brooks, who shared first-place honors on opening night Thursday, scored an 85.5 on Three Belles to pocket $18,374. He finished just behind Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, who nailed an 87.5 on Kitty Whistle to win $26,997.
Brooks is in his fourth consecutive NFR.
Also in saddle bronc riding, Melstone's Sage Newman was bucked off and earned no score.
Brooks' placing was matched by Montana native Lisa Lockhart's second-place finish in barrel racing. Lockhart's time of 13.70 earned her $21,336; she was .14 behind winner Dona Kay Rule of Minco, Oklahoma.
Lockhart is in her 15th NFR and has won more money at the event than any barrel racer in history.
Meanwhile Friday, 2019 world champion Haven Meged of Miles City found his groove by finishing third in tie-down roping with a time of 8.2 to earn $16,111. Meged finished behind winner Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, who had a time of 7.2, and Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, at 7.8.
Also, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown continued his strong start by finishing tied for fourth in the steer wrestling.
Brown's time of 3.7 seconds matched Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada, and earned both $9,144. Brown, who hails from Baker City, Oregon, and earned a degree in business management from MSU, tied for fifth on Thursday night.
Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, Idaho, won the buckle with a 3.4.
Billings header Clay Tryan was in the money in team roping by tying for fourth with heeler Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas. Tryan and Long won $9,144 with a time of 4.4 seconds. Helena heeler Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, had a time of 5.1 and finished just out of the money in seventh.
Derrick Begay of Seba Dalkai, Arizona, and Brady Minor of Ellensburg, Washington, took the big money ($26,997) with a time of 3.9.
In bareback riding, Stevensville's Richmond Champion and Corvallis' Caleb Bennett both earned scores but finished out of the money. Champion was 10th with an 81.5 aboard Mary and Bennett produced a 69 to finish 14th on Welcome Delivery.
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, made it two-for-two in the event with an 89.5 on Fired Up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.