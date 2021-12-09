LAS VEGAS — Edgar's Parker Breding won a third gold buckle in the bull riding competition Thursday night on Day 8 of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Parker Breding closes out Round 8 with a BIG 92.5-point winning ride at the Wrangler NFR. pic.twitter.com/PpT9FcBiRm— PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 10, 2021
Breding, who also won Round 2 and tied for first in Round 4, scored a 92.5 on Let's Gamble to win $27,868. He entered the night leading the average with 425.5 on five head, up on Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who was at 265.5 on three head.
Also Thursday, Miles City cowboy Haven Meged followed his tie-down roping victory from the previous night with a second-place finish.
Meged, the 2019 world and average champion, had a time of 7.8 seconds to pocket $21,338. He was behind only Hunter Herrin of Apache, Oklahoma, who had a 7.1.
Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks picked up another paycheck, finishing fifth with an 84.5 on Tickled Pink to win $6,967. After two straight prosperous nights, Melstone's Sage Newman, a former Montana State cowboy, was bucked off Wall Street and didn't score.
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, and Layton Green of Meeting Creek, Alberta, shared top honors with 91s.
In the bareback competition, Corvallis' Caleb Bennett picked up $4,354 by finishing sixth with a score of 82 on Soap Bubbles. Stevensville's Richmond Champion was 10th with a 79.5.
World champion Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, continued his torrid pace with an 87.5 aboard High Heels to win the event.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown finished in the money again, pocketing $1,089 after a four-way tie for sixth in steer wrestling with a time of 4.1 seconds. Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, was the winner in 3.4 seconds.
Montana's team ropers finished out of the money.
Helena's Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, were ninth in 6.6 seconds. Billings' Clay Tryan and teammate Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, who were Wednesday's winners, were 12th in 9.6.
Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, and Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, took the prize in 3.7 seconds.
Lisa Lockhart, the barrel racer from Vida/Circle, had a time of 19.26 and was again out of the money. Jordon Briggs of Chilton, Texas, was the winner in 13.45.
Only five bull riders lasted the entire eight seconds. Former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva and former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor were bucked off.
This story will be updated.
