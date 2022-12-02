Sage Newman

One night after finishing first, Melstone's Sage Newman earned another paycheck Friday at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Montana native Lisa Lockhart fashioned a time of 13.78 seconds to finish fourth in barrel racing Friday night on the second day of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. 

Lockhart, a native of the Vida/Circle area who is competing in her 16th consecutive WNFR, earned $12,125. The Oelrichs, South Dakota, resident is seeking her third Wrangler NFR average title. 

Lockhart is the all-time money leader among barrel racers at the NFR.

Also Friday, Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman didn't have quite a performance quite like opening night, but he still managed to earn a paycheck Friday. 

Newman, who leads the world standings by roughly $85,000 over Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, scored an 82 on Double D to finish in a three-way tie for sixth and pocket $1,555. Wright, seeking his third consecutive all-around title, was fifth with an 85 to earn $7,462.

Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks scored an 80.5 to finish 12th. 

Also in the money Friday night was Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged, the 2019 champion. He had a time of 8.4 seconds to finish in a three-way tie and earn $4,042.

Results from other Montana participants on Day 2:

• Corvallis bareback rider Caleb Bennett scored a 73.5 aboard Apollo and finished 12th.

• Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown, who lives in Baker City, Oregon, had a time of 4.9 in steer wrestling and finished one spot out of the money in seventh.

• Helena's Timmy Sparing and Ty Erickson both also finished out of the money in steer wrestling, with Sparing landing in ninth with a 5.0 and Erickson 11th in 5.3.

• Billings header Clay Tryan and partner Jade Corkill of Blackfoot, Idaho, failed to get a time in team roping. They finished second on opening night. 

Among Wyoming cowboys:

• Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner scored an 83 and finished a half-second out of the money. 

• Daniel saddle bronc competitor Tanner Butner tied for second with an 85.5 aboard Major Huckleberry to win $17,410. Hillsdale's Brody Cress fashioned a 72 in the same event and was well out of the money chase. 

