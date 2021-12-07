LAS VEGAS — After a nondescript first five nights in his debut at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Melstone's Sage Newman finished in the money Tuesday at the Thomas and Mack Center for the first time.
Newman, a former Montana State cowboy making his NFR debut, earned scores on just two of the first five mounts and had yet to finish in the money. But Tuesday, he was fourth with an 87 on Sue City Sue to pocket $11,321 in the saddle bronc competition.
Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks posted an 83 and was ninth. Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, won with an 89.5.
Also having a strong night was Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged, whose time of 7.4 earned second place and a $21,336 paycheck. The 2019 world champion finished three-tenths of a second behind Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas.
In bull riding, former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva had the best night among competitors with Montana connections by finishing third with an 87 aboard Happy Days for a $16,111 paycheck. Edgar's Parker Breding remained on a roll with a sixth-place finish on Zombie Time with an 81.5, good for $4,354. Former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor failed to earn a score.
Creek Young of Rogersville, Missouri, with a 90.5 on Ugly Wish, finished first.
Tie-down ropers Clay Tyran of Billings and Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, registered a second consecutive third-place finish, improving their time to 3.9 seconds to win $18,724. Helena's Chase Tryan and teammate Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, had a time of 8.8 seconds and were out of the money.
Coy Rahlmann and Douglas Rich, both of Herrick, Illinois, took the buckle in 3.6 seconds.
Circle barrel racer Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, South Dakota, also was back in the money with a 13.70 ride and a sixth-place finish to earn $4,354. Winning the event was Ivy Saebens of Hudson, Colorado, in 13.43.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, finished in the money in the steer wrestling competition, nabbing sixth for a payout of $4,354 with his time of 4.5 seconds. The winner was Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, Idaho, in 3.4 seconds.
In bareback riding, Stevensville's Richmond Champion and Corvallis' Caleb Bennett tied for eighth with 84s, both out of the money. Orin Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, was the winner with a 91.
