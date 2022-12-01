LAS VEGAS — Melstone's Sage Newman continued his hot year by winning the saddle bronc competition Wednesday on the opening night of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Newman, who is leading the world standings entering the WNFR, scored a record-tying 89 aboard Rubels to win $28,914. His $253,190.84 in earnings this year is a PRCA record by nearly $10,000 and he's now almost $90,000 ahead of defending champion Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who tied for seventh Wednesday with an 85.
Now a two-time WNFR qualifier, Newman has won nine rodeos outright and was a co-champion in three others in 2022. He is bidding to become Montana's first saddle bronc world champion in 13 years.
Newman, the only cowboy to notch a 90 in saddle bronc this year, matched the first-round record of 89 by Bryce Miller in 2008.
Wright is nevertheless poised to become the first cowboy to win three straight all-around titles since Trevor Brazile in 2010.
Also Wednesday, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown was second and Helena's Ty Erickson fourth in the steer wrestling competition.
Brown, a Baker City, Oregon, native who qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo for MSU in 2015, fashioned a time of 4.0 seconds, two-tenths of a second behind Nick Guy of Sparta, Wisconsin, to win $22,851. Erickson was finished in 4.5 seconds — three-tenths of a second behind Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho — to pocket $12,125.
It is Brown's third WNFR. For Erickson, the 2019 world champion, it's No. 7.
Also earning $22,851 was Billings header Clay Tryan, who joined with heeler Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, to finish second in team roping. Their time of 4.5 seconds was two-tenths behind JR. Dees of Aurora, South Dakota, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota.
Tryan, a three-time world champion and a two-time WNFR average winner, is competing in his 20th Finals, including sixth in a row. He could surpass $3 million in career earnings in Las Vegas.
Miles City's Haven Meged, the 2019 world tie-down roping champion and last year's runner-up, tied for fifth on opening night with a time of 8.8 seconds. He earned $6,064 on the first night of his fourth WNFR.
In other action involving Montana competitors:
• Corvallis' Caleb Bennett opened the bareback competition with a 79 and finished out of the money in 14th place.
• Helena's Timmy Sparing failed to earn a time in steer wrestling in his first WNFR appearance.
• Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks, who was second in average last year, failed to score on opening night of his fifth WNFR.
• Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who grew up in the Vida-Circle area and now lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, was ninth in barrel racing with a time of 13.98. Lockhart, who has won two average titles at the WNFR, is making her 16th consecutive appearance.
Among Wyoming cowboys:
• Cole Reiner of Buffalo was 12th in bareback with an 83.5.
• Hillsdale's Brody Cress was sixth in saddle bronc riding with a score of 86.5 to earn $6,063.
• Tanner Butner of Daniel was 13th in saddle bronc with an 80.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.