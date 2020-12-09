ARLINGTON, Texas — Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion moved into a first-place tie in the average Wednesday by finishing fifth on Day 7 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field.
Champion, 28, earned a score of 81.50 aboard Mayhem to pocket $6,789 and match Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, who finished sixth with an 80.5. Despite posting his lowest score of the week, Champion equaled Feild with an overall score of 594.0 with three go-rounds remaining.
“It’s a marathon,” Champion told Ted Harbin of TwisTedRodeo.com. “You’ve got to take the good with the bad. I feel like I’ve done a good job of placing on horses that normally don’t get placed on, taking advantage when they give me a chance. The last two nights were a little bit of a lull, but I feel like I was riding good through those rides, so I just tried to focus on that. Three rounds is a long time.
"My goal tonight was to just stay focused, don’t worry about the average, don’t worry about the world standings. I wanted to win some money, and we did that.”
Champion is sixth in the world standings. Cole Reiner of Kaycee, Wyoming, finished out of the money with a ride of 78 and is fifth in the average, ninth in the world.
Orin Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, was the go-round winner with a 90 to win $26,231.
Also Wednesday, former Montana State steer wrestler Jesse Brown fashioned a 4.1-second mark and missed a payday by one-tenth of a second. Brown remained fifth in the average and is 11th in the world.
Clayton Hass of Weatherford, Texas, won the steer wrestling go-round with a time of 3.4 to earn $26,231.
Billings header Clay Tryan, who teamed with Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, to finish second the past three nights, earned a no score Wednesday. Tryan is 11th in the average and fifth in the world.
Tryan's cousin, Helena heeler Chase Tryan, paired with Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, for a time of 9.4 to finish out of the money. Tryan is 12th in the average and 13th in the world.
Logan Medlin of Tatum, New Mexico, and Charly Crawford of Stephenville, Texas, won the go-round with a 3.80 time.
Defending tie-down roping champion Haven Megen of Miles City, who won the go-round Tuesday in record time, was out of the money with a time of 14.30. Meged is fifth in the average and seventh in the world standings.
Hunter Herrin of Apache, Oklahoma, won the buckle with a time of 6.80.
In the saddle bronc, Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks scored a 79.50 and missed a paycheck, losing six points to average leader Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah. Brooks remained a solid second in the average and eighth in the world standings.
Stetson Wright, also of Milford, Utah, won the go-round with a 90.50.
Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, was second with an 88.50 for a $20,731 paycheck. He is 12th in the average but third in the world. Two-time world champion Zeke Thurston, a former Sheridan College cowboy from Big Valley, Alberta, was third with an 88.00, leaving him ninth in average and 10th in the world.
Shorty Garrett, a former Casper College cowboy from Eagle Butte, South Dakota, failed to stay aboard his ride. Same for Cole Elshere, the former Gillette College competitor from Faith, South Dakota.
Eastern Montana native Lisa Lockhart, who lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, was 15th in barrel racing in 32.27 seconds. Lockhart is 15th in the average and sixth in the world.
Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, was the winner in 16.90, solidifying her spot atop the average and the world standings.
Stetson Wright, who won the saddle bronc competition, also took first in bull riding with an 89.00. Wright is second to Colten Fritzlan of Rifle, Colorado, in the average; Ty Wallace of Collbran, Colorado, is first in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.