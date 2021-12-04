LAS VEGAS — Stevensville's Richmond Champion finished second in the bareback riding competition Saturday night on Day 3 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Champion fashioned an 88.5 aboard Mr. Harry to earn $21,336. His mark was 1.5 behind world champion Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, who scored a 90 to win the buckle. Caleb Bennett of Corvallis failed to earn a score.
Also in events involving competitors with Montana connections, Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks continued his pursuit of the top spot in saddle bronc riding by finishing third with an 86.5 on Awesome Sauce. Brooks, who won $16,111, finished tied for first on opening night and second on Day 2.
Tegan Smith of Winterset, Iowa, took first in saddle bronc with a 91 on Yesterday's Delivery. Melstone's Sage Newman failed to earn a score for the second straight night.
Edgar bull rider Parker Breding had another strong showing, scoring an 88 on Soy El Fuego to take third place and earn $18,941. Neither former Montana State cowboy Shane Proctor nor former Montana Western cowboy Ruger Piva could muster a score; only four cowboys stayed on their rides to the final whistle.
Creek Young of Rogersville, Missouri, was the night's winner with a 92 on Evil Intentions.
Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged, the 2019 world champion, had a time of 7.4 to finish fourth, three-tenths of a second behind first-place Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas. Meged earned $11,321.
In steer wrestling, former MSU cowboy Jesse Brown had a time of 4.8 but finished out of the money. The event was won by Tristan Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, with a 3.7.
In team roping, header Clay Tryan of Billings and heeler Chase Tryan of Helena both failed to earn times with their partners. Clay Tryan is teamed with Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, and Chase Tryan with Benten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma.
Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler of Arrowwood, Alberta, won the team roping with a time of 4.2 seconds.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who grew up in eastern Montana, had a time of 19.08 and finished well out of the money. Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, was the winner in 13.70.
