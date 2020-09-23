COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tickets for the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, go on sale to the public Friday according to the PRCA.
The NFR is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Normally the NFR is held in Las Vegas, but the location this year was changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 10 days of performances will run Dec. 3-12.
Tickets for the public can be purchased at texasrangers.com/NFR beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain time on Friday.
Wrangler NFR season ticket holders currently have access to presale tickets.
Tickets will be sold in blocks of four seats a PRCA press release noted.
