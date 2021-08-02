COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las Vegas Events recently announced that the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will start nightly at 6:45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
The NFR, which returns to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 2-11, will feature the top 120 contestants in the world for a 10-day competition to determine the winners of the coveted PRCA gold buckle and a share of the $10.257 million purse. In its previous 35 years in Las Vegas, total attendance has reached nearly six million fans, the PRCA reported in a press release.
“To accommodate the greatest number of fans interested in watching the NFR, the PRCA and The Cowboy Channel requested an earlier start time which we felt was reasonable,” said LVE President Pat Christenson in the PRCA release.
In 2019, the event had a total attendance of 168,289 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack and has sold out more than 330 consecutive performances in Las Vegas the PRCA noted.
Live coverage of the Wrangler NFR will be available on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV through its cable and satellite partners and online at cowboychannelplus.com.
