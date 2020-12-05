ARLINGTON, Texas — Vida native Lisa Lockhart showcased her championship form Saturday night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, winning the third go-round in the barrel racing competition at Globe Life Field.
Lockhart, who attended Circle High School and now ranches in Oelrichs, South Dakota, had a time of 17.09 to pocket $26,231. She has won two NFR average titles (2014, 2016) and has qualified for 14 consecutive years.
Stevensville's Richmond Champion and Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks also had big nights again, each finishing third in their events.
Champion, who won the bareback competition on opening night, scored 87.5 aboard Nutrena's Killer Bee, the 2019 Bareback Horse of the Year. Brooks, third on Friday night with an 87 in the saddle bronc event, had a repeat performance with a mark of 86.5 on Awesome Sauce.
After a rough 22.11-second start Thursday, Lockhart has rebounded to finish fifth (17.34) on Friday ahead of Saturday's victory. She ranks 15th in the average after three go-rounds and is sixth in the world.
"Anytime you can be in any winner's circle, let alone here at the NFR, it's hard to explain," Lockhart said. "It's awesome."
In a post-ride interview with PRCA officials, Lockhart was quick to credit her horsepower.
"Rosas (Cantina CC) is very fast, she's extremely fast," she said. "She is just reactive to everything, and so timing is impeccable. So it's very hard as a rider sometimes to have that timing and to time everything perfectly. I think that's the most difficult part, but she loves her job and can run so fast. It's an absolute blast."
Champion moved into second in the average after three go-rounds, two points behind Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, who had a go-round record 91.5 on Xplosive Skies for the four-time world champion's first NFR win since 2015.
Champion's score on Killer Bee matched his effort from opening night. He pocketed $15,564 to solidify his hold on third place in the world standings with $115,943, behind Feild ($146,917) and Tim O'Connell ($148,722) of Zwingle, Iowa.
“I tried to treat her like she’s any other horse,” Champion told Ted Harbin of TwisTedRodeo.com. “Between her drop, my rigging falling between my legs, you never know when it’s going to stop.
“Of course, then she hits you in the back because she’s kicking over vertical. That’s just a fist fight every single time, and I’ve been on her three times now. It’s a battle not just until the whistle blows but until you’re off on the pickup man.”
Brooks, who also nabbed $15,564, is a solid third in the average after finishing in the money for the third straight night, two points behind Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, and three behind Wyatt Casper of Miami, Texas. He is seventh in the world standings. Allen Boore of Axtell, Utah, took the go-round with a go-round record 90.5 aboard Yesterdays Delivery.
Also Saturday, defending tie-down roping champion Haven Meged of Miles City earned his first paycheck of the week by finishing fifth with a time of 8.5 seconds. He earned $6,769.
Meged is 10th in the average, nearly 15 seconds behind leader Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas. Tyson Durfey of Brock, Texas, won the go-round in 7.3 seconds.
Montana State alum Jesse Brown, who won the first steer wrestling go-round, was out of the money in the third go-round with a time of 8.1 seconds. Brown is sixth in the average and ninth in the world. Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, won in 3.5 seconds.
Team ropers Chase Tryan of Helena and Clay Tryan of Billings failed to earn a time. Chase Tryan, a heeler, is paired with Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, and Clay Tryan, a header, is with Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas. Clay is 12th in the world standings and 12th in the average, and Chase is 14th in both average and the world.
Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Travis Graves of Jay, Oklahoma, won in 4.2 seconds.
Cole Reiner, a native of Kaycee, Wyoming, and graduate of Buffalo High School, was fifth in the bareback go-round with an 84.5 to slip into a tie for third in the average with Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, after leading entering the night.
Also from Wyoming, saddle bronc rider Shorty Garrett, a former Casper College cowboy from Eagle Butte, South Dakota, tied for fifth with an 84.5 to pick up $5,500. Former Gillette College cowboy Cole Elshere, ex-Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston and Hillsdale native Brody Cress all failed to score in the saddle bronc competition. Garrett is sixth, Thurston 11th and Cress tied for 13th in the average; Elshere has yet to post a score.
Cress, who won the average title a year ago, is third in the world standings.
Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer did not compete in the bareback Saturday.
In the bull riding competition, only two cowboys stayed board: Colten Fritzlan of Rifle, Colorado, with an 89 on Angel's Landing and Ty Wallace of Colibran, Colorado, with an 88 on Yellowstone. Fritzlan won $45,058 and Wallace takes home $39,558. Fritzlan moved into second in the average behind first- and second-night winner Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah; Wallace is fourth.
The 10-day rodeo concludes Dec. 12. The NFR was moved from Las Vegas this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
