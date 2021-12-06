LAS VEGAS — Volborg breakaway roper Joey Williams won two of the five rounds Monday on the first of two days of Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping competition.
Williams, who finished the day seventh in average at 18.6 seconds, had a fastest time of 1.7 seconds. The breakaway roping competition concludes Tuesday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Williams, 30, has been a WPRA member since 2009. This is her first time at the NFBR and she ranks 14th in the world standings.
At the main Wrangler National Finals Rodeo event at the Thomas and Mack Center, only one competitor with Montana connections earned a payday Monday.
Billings team roper Clay Tryan and partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, finished third in 4.1 seconds and earned $16,111. Helena's Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, were out of the money in eighth with a 10.4.
Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Oklahoma, and Logan Medlin of Tatum, New Mexico, took the buckle with a 3.8.
Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks stayed in the average pursuit with a score of 85.5 on Big Tex, good for ninth place. Melstone's Sage Newman failed to earn a score.
Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, finished first in the saddle bronc with a 91.
In the bareback competition, Stevensville's Richmond Champion and Corvallis' Caleb Bennett both earned scores but finished out of the money. Champion scored an 85.5 and was ninth, and Bennett was 14th with a 79.
World champion Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, was first with a 91 on Famous Dex.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who was raised near Vida and went to school in Circle but now lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, had a time of 13.88 and finished 12th. Emily Beisel of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was the winner in 13.43.
In tie-down roping, Miles City's Haven Meged was eighth with a time of 8.7, just two slots shy of a paycheck. Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, took first with an 7.3.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown had a time of 14.2 in steer wrestling and finished out of the money in 13th place. Tyler Pearson of Atoka, Oklahoma, was the winner in 3.6 seconds.
