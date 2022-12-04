LAS VEGAS — Wyoming bareback rider Cole Reiner, who entered the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo No. 1 in the standings, won the fourth round on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The 24-year-old from Buffalo, Wyoming, scored an 89-point ride aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics Southland Shoutin’ Shoes to win the round. He pocketed $28,914 and moved up one spot to No. 2 in the standings with $207,345.81.

Lisa Lockhart, originally from Circle but now residing in Oelrichs, South Dakota, continued her charge in barrel racing with a time of 13.65 seconds to tie for second and claim $20,053.

Lockhart placed fourth in the second round and third in the third round.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge placed second in saddle bronc with an 88 to earn $22,851 and is now ninth in the world standings, moving up from 12th.

World No. 1 Sage Newman of Melstone didn’t post a score, but still leads Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, by $60,226.44. Wright tied for third with a score of 86.5. Brody Cress (fifth in the world) of Hillsdale, Wyoming, was 10th with a score of 76.5.

Caleb Bennett of Corvallis broke through in the fourth round of bareback, tying for fourth with an 85.5 to pocket $6,063. He improved two places in the standings, where he is now sixth.

Miles City cowboy Haven Meged tied for fourth in tie-down roping with a time of 8.1 seconds to earn $9,793 and remains fourth in the world standings.

In the steer wrestling, Timmy Sparing (15th in the world) of Helena posted a time of 4.9 seconds to place 8th. Former Montana State athlete Jesse Brown (10th in the world) had a time of 6.5 seconds and was also out of the money. Ty Erickson (ninth in the standings) of Helena didn’t record a time.

Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, had a score of 74.5 for 11th in the saddle bronc and is 14th in the world.

Billings team roper Clay Tryan and his partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, didn’t have a time on Sunday. Tryan remains in second in the headers standings, trailing Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, $274,486.32-$177,514.29.

The Wrangler NFR, presented by Teton Ridge, continues on Monday with round five.

