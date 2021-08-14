MISSOULA — Smoky skies and a dark orange sun proved to be the perfect backdrop for Clay Stone to break out of his rodeo slump Saturday night at the Missoula Stampede.
Yes, pro cowboys have slumps just like pro baseball players. The only difference is that the cowboys don't get paid when they fail to deliver.
Stone earned a payday in bareback broncs, posting a score of 86 aboard Pickup Sticks to finish second overall. Logan Patterson of Colorado won the event with a score of 86.5 on Friday night, but everything about Stone's body language after his ride told you he was feeling much better about his career choice.
"I've been struggling the past few weeks and I'm glad I got one tapped off and it felt good," said the Idaho resident Stone. "She just sat up nice.
"The last couple rodeos I've just been drawing buck-ers and just struggling with them. But I've built some confidence now. Finishing has been the biggest thing I've been struggling with."
Montana fans were treated to the No. 1 steer wrestler in the world Saturday in Jacob Talley of Louisiana. His time of 5.4 seconds was respectable but top honors went to five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Blake Knowles of Oregon, who delivered a time of 4.0 on Friday.
The rest of Saturday's events did not finish before press time. Log on to 406mtsports.com on Sunday morning to find out who won.
Legendary barrel racer Sherry Cervi of Arizona set the bar high in her event, posting a time of 16.75 seconds Thursday. Likewise for Joey Williams of Volberg in the ladies breakaway competition with her time of 1.90 on Thursday.
Parker Breding of Edgar led the bull riding heading into Saturday's show with a score of 87. Texan Cort Scheer had the best saddle bronc score at 87.5. Chance Thiessen of Oklahoma led the tie down roping with his time of 8.1 seconds. In team roping, Rhett Anderson of Utah and Max Kuttler of Idaho held the best time at 4.1 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.