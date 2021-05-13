BILLINGS — The new collector’s bronze statue of rodeo great Dan Mortensen of Billings will be unveiled on Friday at MetraPark.

“Buried To The Bands,” an approximately two-feet tall statue depicting Mortensen aboard two-time PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year Miss Congeniality, is the work of Bozeman artist Bob Burkhart and was commissioned by the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.

Appetizers and beverages will be served beginning at 2:30 p.m., official ceremonies will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. The ceremony will be held in front of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, where the 18-foot bronze sculpture of Mortensen — a six-time world champion saddle bronc rider who captured the all-around world title in 1997 — is located along with the Wall of Fame and Brand Block Wall.

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame is located outside of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. The monument honors Montana champion rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and features a statue of Billings-born rodeo world champion Dan Mortensen.

Overall, there will be 15 castings of the new Mortensen bronze. All are identical but the number. Jay Linderman, vice president of the MPRHWF, said profits from the sale/raffle/auction of the bronzes will go be placed in the MPRHWF scholarship fund. This year’s scholarship winners will be announced at the Montana High School Rodeo Association Finals June 12 in Baker.

Overall, 11 of the 15 collector’s bronzes are “spoken for” already said Linderman. There will be a sealed-bid auction for the first bronze that begins at the ceremony and runs until the group’s annual banquet on Oct. 2 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Forms for the sealed-bid auction will be available on Friday at MetraPark.

On Sunday, Linderman said the No. 2 bronze is being auctioned off at the Miles City Bucking Horse sale.

Mortensen, Burkhart and Hank and Lori Franzen, the owners of Miss Congeniality, are all expected to be present Friday.

