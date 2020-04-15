FORT WORTH, Texas — The Cowboy Channel and the PRCA are working together to bring fans a new television series, "PRORODEO Tonight,” that airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on The Cowboy Channel. 

According to a press release from the PRCA, the show will be the first nationally televised sports highlight show dedicated to PRCA rodeo. The studio show will include special interviews, athlete vignettes, results, injury reports and other PRCA news. 

