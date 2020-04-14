COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Finals Rodeo committee recently announced that Glen Alan Phillips was hired as the general manager of the NFR.
The annual event, held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, is scheduled for Dec. 3-12.
According to a PRCA news release, Phillips will work closely with Las Vegas Events, NFRC and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on all aspects of rodeo production.
The PRCA release said Phillips has spent his career based in the livestock show, equine, rodeo and fair industry. During this time, he has produced the largest livestock shows, equine shows and rodeos in North America. He began his career with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and transitioned to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, where he spent 19 years. He currently serves as the president and CEO of the American Royal Association in Kansas City, Mo.
During his career, Phillips has overseen the elements of rodeo and livestock production, including operations and logistics, partner engagement, volunteer coordination and budget management.
