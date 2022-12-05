LAS VEGAS — It was a big night for Montanans at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Lisa Lockhart, Clay Tryan and Ty Erickson all turned in event wins during the fifth round of the 10-day grand finale, which is presented by Teton Ridge.
Lockhart continued her surge at the rodeo, tying for first place in the barrel racing round in 13.52 seconds for $25,882. Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, also had a time of 13.52 seconds.
It is Lockhart’s 16th consecutive time she has qualified for the NFR.
Originally from Circle, Lockhart now resides in Oelrichs, South Dakota. She came into the night leading the average after placing ninth in the opening round, fourth in round two, third in round three and tying for second in the fourth round.
Tryan, of Billings, and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, tied for the round victory with Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin in team roping.
Both pairs of ropers registered times of 3.8 seconds for $25,882 each.
Tryan, a three-time world champion in 2005, 2013 and 2014, is second in the world headers standings with $203,396.71. Defending champion Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, leads the standings with $274,486.32.
Driggers and his partner, Junior Nogueira, failed to record a time on Monday.
For Tryan and Corkill it was their best showing at the event since the first round when they placed second.
Erickson, of Helena and the 2019 world champion, was the outright winner of round five of the steer wrestling competition. The 2009 Helena Capital graduate had a time of 3.9 seconds to edge Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, and Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, by a tenth of a second. Erickson and Lummus have been rodeo traveling partners.
Another Helena steer wrestler, Timmy Sparing, tied for seventh at 4.6 seconds. Sparing is 15th in the world standings.
Erickson, who had entered the performance ninth in the world, won $28,914 and is now fifth in the standings with $158,823.10. Jorgensen tops the steer wrestling charts with $233,733.44.
Jesse Brown, who formerly was a member of the Montana State rodeo team, was sixth in steer wrestling on Monday with a time of 4.4 seconds for $4,664. He is 10th in the world standings.
In tie-down roping, 2019 world champion Haven Meged of Miles City was eighth with 10.1 seconds.
Melstone’s Sage Newman, who leads the saddle bronc standings with $308,349.06 and is competing in his second NFR, was 15th on Monday with a score of 79.5.
Lefty Holman of Visalia, California, was second in the round with an 88.5 to improve one spot in the world standings to second with $249,052.15. Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, was the round winner with an 89 for $28,914.
Hillsdale, Wyoming, saddle bronc rider Brody Cress (sixth in the world) tied for seventh with Stetson Wright at 87 as both cowboys were a half-point out of the money.
Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, was 11th with an 84.5 and remains 14th in the world standings. Deer Lodge’s Chase Brooks, who travels with Butner and Newman, finished 13th in the round with an 82.5 and dropped a place in the world standings to 10th.
Kolby Wanchuk of Sherwood Park, Alberta, who also travels with Newman, Brooks and Butner, was 12th with an 84.
In the bareback, Caleb Bennett of Corvallis, placed seventh with an 86, missing a paycheck by a half point. Bennett is eighth in the standings.
Fourth-round winner Cole Reiner, of Buffalo, Wyoming, turned in a score of 84 to place 11th in round five. Reiner, who entered the NFR as the bareback leader, remains second in the world standings.
Round six of the NFR is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NOTES: Montana Silversmiths was the performance sponsor. It was Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.