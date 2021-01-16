KALISPELL — Fresh off their National Finals Rodeo performances, Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged and Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion each won their go-rounds Friday on the opening day of the 42nd Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.
Meged, who was seventh in the world in 2020, had a time of 10.1 and was four-tenths of a second better than Coltin Rauch of Kalispell at Majestic Valley Arena. Champion, who was eighth in the world, shared first place in bareback with Belgrade cowboy Wyatt Bloom, both with scores of 86.
Houston Brown of Miles City took first in the saddle bronc with 90, five points better than Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, who was third at the NFR and eighth in the world.
Payton Fitzpatrick of Polson claimed the bull riding go-round with an 89, Scott Guenther of Provost, Alberta, nabbed the steer wrestling in 4.1, and Brady Tryan of Huntley and Justin Viles of Cody, Wyoming, took the team roping with a time of 5.4.
Margaret Poloncic of Gillette, Wyoming, won the barrel racing in 14.66.
Winners each received $1,483; Champion and Bloom each earned $1,298. The event concludes Saturday.
