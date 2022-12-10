LAS VEGAS — After 10 grueling days of competition and exciting action, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo concluded Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown won round 10 of the steer wrestling with a time of 3.4 seconds for $28,914. Helena’s Ty Erickson placed sixth in 4.2 seconds for $4,664. Timmy Sparing of Helena didn’t record a time.
On the world standings page on prorodeo.com on Saturday, Brown, of Baker City, Oregon, was fifth with $241,151.93. Erickson, the 2019 world champion, was listed as eighth in the standings with $192,400.30 and Sparing 15th with $95,198.65.
Bareback rider Caleb Bennett of Corvallis was seventh in the final round with an 86.5. According to the world standings listed on prorodeo.com, Bennett was 12th in the world standings with $163,352.74. Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, who entered the NFR No. 1 in the world, finished 14th with a score of 80.5 on Saturday. He was listed as seventh in the world standings with $228,020.71.
Billings team roper Clay Tryan, a three-time world champion, and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, didn’t post a time on Saturday night.
Tryan, making his 20th appearance at the NFR, was third in the world standings with $264,954.96.
In saddle bronc, Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge tied for the round win with traveling partner Kolby Wanchuk with an 89.5. Wanchuk, of Sherwood Park, Alberta, was riding Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics The Black Tie. Each pocketed $23,007.
Melstone’s Sage Newman, who entered his second NFR as the event leader, placed fourth in the round with an 88.5 for $12,125. Newman wound up fifth in the standings with $320,474.16 won.
Brooks finished the year ninth.
Wyoming cowboys Brody Cress (sixth in the world) and Tanner Butner (14th in the world) didn’t post a score.
In tie-down roping, Haven Meged posted a time of 11.7 seconds for ninth place Saturday. The 2019 world titlist from Miles City was eighth in the world standings.
In barrel racing, Lisa Lockhart (originally from Circle but now residing in Oelrichs, South Dakota) was just out of the money on Saturday night with a time of 13.66 seconds. The barrel racing standings weren’t updated as of press time.
NOTES: The Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 7 p.m.
