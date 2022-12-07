LAS VEGAS — Ty Erickson has done it again.

Two nights after finishing first in the steer wrestling competition, the Helena resident fashioned a time of 3.7 seconds to win another buckle Wednesday night during the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Erickson, who won with a 3.9 on Monday, earned a $28,914 paycheck. He is third in the world standings with $187,736.80, about $18K behind runner-up Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, and $46K shy of leader Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho.

Erickson, a Montana State alum, is competing in his seventh WNFR after a two-year absence. 

Also having a strong night was Billings header Clay Tryan, who teamed with heeler Jade Corkill of Blackfoot to finish second in team roping with a time of 4.0 seconds. The duo won $22,851.

Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks scored an 86 and earned $6,063 for finishing fourth.

In other action involving Montanans:

• Melstone's Sage Newman, who's first in the world standings, was 11th with a 71.5. He remained ahead of Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who clinched the all-around world title Wednesday, by roughly $38,000.

• After a memorable five-day run where she finished no worse than fourth, Montana native Lisa Lockhart was 13th with an 18.57 in barrel racing. 

• Corvallis' Caleb Bennett finished two spots out of the money after scoring an 81 in bareback riding. 

• In the steer wrestling competition, MSU grad Jesse Brown had a time of 5.9 seconds and Helena's Timmy Sparing had an 8.4. Both finished out of the money.

• Former tie-down roping champion Haven Meged of Miles City had a time of 18.7 seconds and finished out of the money in eighth.

Among Wyoming competitors:

• Buffalo's Cole Reiner scored a 79 and finished 19th in bareback riding.

• Daniel's Tanner Butner scored 76 and finished ninth in the saddle bronc competition. Hillsdale's Brody Cress was next with a 74.

This story will be updated.

