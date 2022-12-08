LAS VEGAS — Eastern Montana native Lisa Lockhart rebounded from an off night Thursday by finishing third again in the barrel race competition on Day 8 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Lockhart produced a time of 13.49 to earn $17,255. She entered the night fifth in the average and fourth in the world standings.
Meanwhile, Melstone cowboy Sage Newman saw his lead in the saddle bronc world standings drop to less than $10,000.
Newman finished ninth and out of the money with a score of 85. Meanwhile, all-around champion Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, won the buckle with a score of 90.5 to win $28,914.
After winning on opening night, Newman's lead was nearly $90,000. The competition continues Friday and concludes Saturday.
Newman has nevertheless already set a PRCA money record this year.
Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks did pocket some money in the event, collecting $6,063 for tying for fifth.
In other action involving Montanans:
• Billings header Clay Tryan and heeler partner Jade Corkill of Blackfoot, Idaho, pocketed $6,063 by tying for fifth in team roping with a time of 4.0 seconds.
• In steer wrestling, Helena's Timmy Sparing was seventh with a time of 4.5 seconds, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown was tied for 10th with 5.8 and Helena's Ty Erickson had a rough outing with 25.3 a night after earning his second buckle.
• Corvallis' Caleb Bennett finished eighth in bareback riding with a score of 82.5, a half-point out of the money.
• Former tie-down roping champion Haven Meged of Miles City also fell short of a paycheck with a time of 16.7 seconds, good for 12th.
Results for Wyoming cowboys:
• Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner scored a 76 and finished out of the money in 11th place.
• Daniels' Tanner Butner and Hillsdale's Brody Cress both also finished out of the money, landing in 12th and 13th places.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.