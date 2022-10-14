BILLINGS — The NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals are Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The top 10 teams will compete in team trailering, doctoring, branding and wild cow milking. After the performance, Ranch Rodeo Finals goers can "dance in the dirt" to Kyle Shobe and the Walk 'Em Boys according to a press release from the NILE.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the NILE PRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Metra. It will be the High School Showcase Night. The NILE press release said the top two high school athletes in each event are invited to compete during the performance alongside the professionals.
On Friday, Oct. 21, it is Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the NILE. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Metra. With October being breast cancer awareness month, a portion of the Friday night proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Eva Project to battle cancer through early detection according to the release.
Saturday, Oct. 22, is Patriot Night at the NILE PRCA rodeo, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Metra. There will be a tribute to those "who have sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy each day" the release noted.
The Ranch Rodeo and PRCA Rodeo are part of the Northern International Livestock Exposition's 55th Annual Stock Show & Rodeo at MetraPark. The event began Friday and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22.
The NILE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education and the preservation of the western lifestyle. The release noted that through its foundation, the NILE has given nearly $1 million in live animal and cash scholarships to students.
A new addition to the stock show this year is "The Trial at the NILE," where stock dogs compete. The NILE will host 600 youth that will participate in livestock and horse evaluation contests and more than 1,700 youth will be there to learn about agriculture.
