BILLINGS — The top saddle bronc rider in the world is looking forward to the challenge of aiming for his first world championship.
At the same time, he’s also ready to kick his 2023 season into high gear.
Melstone’s Sage Newman, the No. 1 saddle bronc rider in the 2022 world standings with $253,190.84 in winnings, is scheduled to ride Thursday night at the NILE PRCA rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Newman, 24, will be matched with Jolly Jumbuck. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. It is the first of three straight nightly performances with the action on Friday and Saturday also starting at 7 p.m.
“Hopefully to come out on top and win,” said Newman of his NILE aspirations. “I’ve never had a chance to win at the NILE. I’ve placed there, but never won it.
“I always like the NILE. It’s the hometown rodeo and I like coming to those and hope to do well.”
With the regular season having closed on Sept. 30, Newman is now looking forward to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
In August, Newman topped the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association regular-season saddle bronc earnings record of $224,488 established by Ryder Wright in 2019.
“I feel honored to have that record,” said Newman. “There were a lot of good guys before me that won a lot of money. It feels pretty neat. I had a blessed year. To be able to have that good of a year, it feels good.”
Newman’s biggest win this year came at RodeoHouston in March, where he earned $57,500. In the championship shootout at NRG Stadium in Houston, Newman conquered Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Billie for 93 points and $50,000.
The season started with a victory at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls. According to his profile page on prorodeo.com, Newman also won at Logandale, Nevada; Clovis, California; Baker; Deadwood, South Dakota; St. Paul, Oregon; Missoula; and Plains this season.
He was the co-champion in Havre, Reno (Nevada) and Tremonton (Utah).
“It’s been an incredible year, one I’ll never forget for sure,” Newman said. “Ever since the winter started I had success at the Montana Circuit Finals winning the average, then I had success in Denver and won a couple rounds, then went over to Fort Worth and San Antonio and had some luck down there and my biggest win was in Houston, Texas, and that set me up for the whole year. Throughout the summer it kept rolling and I won some bucket-list rodeos and drew good horses and had fun.”
Competing in Billings will help to keep Newman sharp as he focuses on the NFR. He’s also set to ride in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Oct. 22.
“We are still trying,” Newman explained of competing in early-season rodeos while waiting for the 10-round NFR to begin. “We are working on the 2023 season now and building our standings for next year. There’s not really a break.”
In what downtime there is in the rodeo world, Newman has been trying to relax at home at the family ranch five miles east of Melstone on the Musselshell River. While home, the 2016 national high school saddle bronc champion enjoys working with the cows.
“So, right now this is our little bit of downtime,” Newman explained of the 2022 regular season closing, waiting for the NFR to begin, and participating in some early 2023 season rodeos that are held in October. “We have 1½ months off. I’m home and not really relaxing but I ride saddle horses every day and work on the ranch and stay busy. I stay away from the rodeo environment. When we are traveling all year long, it’s nice to not have to worry about anything.
“I feel like riding horses is a good workout and thing to be doing. It’s a lot like riding broncs. You have to have good balance.”
Last year, Newman qualified for his first NFR and finished 11th in the world standings with $125,375.22 in winnings. He was 13th in the average at his inaugural NFR.
This year, all of the cowboys who Newman travels with qualified for the NFR. Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge finished 13th in the regular-season world standings; Kolby Wanchuk of Sherwood Park, Alberta, was 10th; and Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, was 15th.
“All four of us traveling partners, our rig is going to the NFR. That’s pretty cool,” said Newman. “That was our goal all year to get all four of us down there. You don’t see often that you get all of a rig to the finals.
“Our rig was all hot all summer and we drew some good horses and are happy to be going down there together.”
One thing that is unique about the foursome is they all have mustaches. Newman explained the facial hair has become the group’s “trademark.”
“We call it the Stache and Bash Crew,” Newman said. “It is just something we made up. Bashing is making a good ride on a bucking horse.”
Those watching the NFR live at the Thomas & Mack Center, or viewing from home, will be able to get a glimpse of the mustaches as the group plans on sporting the look in Vegas.
“We had a bet going last year that whoever shaved their mustache first would have to buy steak dinners,” said Newman. “Nobody gave in and we're going to keep them at least through the finals.”
Currently Newman leads Stetson Wright by a little over $60,000 for the top spot in the world standings. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, is third in the saddle bronc standings with $182,644.59. Round winners will earn $28,914 at the NFR and the average champion will receive $74,150. With the high-paying purse at the NFR, Newman knows he must remain focused if he is to earn a championship.
“My goal is to come home with a gold buckle,” he said. “I’ll keep things simple. The target has been on me all year. I’ll keep things simple and do my job and let the chips fall where they may. I can’t control what anybody else does. I’ll do my job and do my best.”
But before he rides in Vegas, Newman hopes to provide an electric ride for the hometown crowd at the NILE.
“You dang sure want to do good in front of your family and friends who come to watch,” said Newman. “My family and friends don’t get to come all year round, so it’s a cool moment. … It’s a lot of fun.”
