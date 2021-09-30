BILLINGS — The NILE Rodeo will once again be featured at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark this month.
The extravaganza begins with the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals Saturday, Oct. 16, at Metra. There will be 10 teams of the area's best ranch hands competing for the title. Events competed in on Oct. 16 will be based on everyday ranch duties. Tickets for the ranch rodeo are either $23 or $29.
The first performance of the NILE PRCA Rodeo is Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Metra. The high school rodeo showcase will be on Oct. 21 and the top two prep athletes will run with the professionals. Ticket prices on Oct. 21 are $15, $21 and $30.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the annual "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night will be held in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit the Eva Project to fight cancer by early detection. Rodeo action begins at 7 p.m.
Wrangler Patriot Night will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, and first responders, law enforcement, military personnel and their families will be honored. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices for Oct. 22-23 will be $19, $30, $37 or $42.
There will be military, senior and kids discounts available.
For tickets, visit the MetraPark box office, call 406-256-2422 or log on to metrapark.com .
