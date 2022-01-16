CHICAGO — Stetson Lawrence sure knows how to make a return to the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast circuit.
The Williston, North Dakota, bull rider won the Tractor Supply Co. Invitational on Saturday at Allstate Arena.
Returning to the league for the season opener on Jan. 1 in Indianapolis after fracturing his neck last summer, Lawrence was 3 for 3 to win the third premier series event of the season.
Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood, who had an injury-plagued 2021 season, did not record a score in his third event back since shutting down his season last year due to the injuries.
Chase Dougherty, who is a former member of the rodeo team at Montana State, finished ninth with a ride of 86.5 points in the first round and earned 20 points.
Lawrence, an eight-time PBR World Finals qualifier, was injured to start the 2021 campaign as he was recovering from left-shoulder surgery after the 2020 World Finals according to an earlier PBR release.
After returning to the Touring Pro Division in early June of last year, he finished sixth in Kalispell and won the next day in Great Falls. He rode in five more Touring Pro events before his elite series debut in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The next weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lawrence sustained his neck injury after being tossed from a bull.
In Chicago, Lawrence posted scores of 86, 89.75 and an event-best 91 points in the championship round. His 89.75-point score was good enough to win the second round. The PBR reported the 91-point ride was the fourth of Lawrence's career on the elite series and first since Feb. 2018.
The win was Lawrence's second on the elite series according to a PBR news release. Lawrence's first win was in Thackerville, Oklahoma, in 2017.
Lawrence was also third in the special round 15/15 Bucking Battle with an 89.75-point ride for 43 points.
Overall, Lawrence netted winnings of $50,625 and 192 points. He improved 27 slots in the world standings and is now ranked third, trailing No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira by 106 points.
Vieira was second in Chicago with scores of 86.25, 87.25 and 85.25 and collected 95 points in the standings to move from second to atop the world standings leaderboard. He also won his PBR-best eighth career Bucking Battle with a score of 91 the release reported.
Vieira, of Brazil, earned $26,295 and is a perfect 7 for 7 with two rides of 90 points or more to start the young season.
Kyler Oliver, who led the standings entering the event after winning the PBR major in New York the previous weekend, did not place but was second in the 15/15 Bucking Battle with a score of 90 for 49 points. He trails Vieira by 24 points in the standings.
Cole Melancon of Sour Lake, Texas, was third overall.
The PBR UTB will next stop in Duluth, Georgia, Jan. 22-23.
