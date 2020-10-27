BILLINGS — The Northern Rodeo Association awards banquet originally scheduled to be held Nov. 14 in Billings has been postponed.
The postponement of the banquet is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NRA still plans on honoring its 2020 champions and will announce details on its website and Facebook page once a new date has been determined.
In late August, the organization announced it was canceling this year's NRA Finals because of the "continuing impact of COVID-19." This year's finals were to have been Oct. 22-24 in Kalispell.
The NRA did sanction 13 rodeos this summer beginning in Poplar June 13-14 and ending in Helmville Sept. 6-7. Usually an NRA season consists of approximately 26 events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.