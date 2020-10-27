BILLINGS — The Northern Rodeo Association awards banquet originally scheduled to be held Nov. 14 in Billings has been postponed. 

The postponement of the banquet is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NRA still plans on honoring its 2020 champions and will announce details on its website and Facebook page once a new date has been determined.

In late August, the organization announced it was canceling this year's NRA Finals because of the "continuing impact of COVID-19." This year's finals were to have been Oct. 22-24 in Kalispell. 

The NRA did sanction 13 rodeos this summer beginning in Poplar June 13-14 and ending in Helmville Sept. 6-7. Usually an NRA season consists of approximately 26 events. 

