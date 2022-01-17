COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a battle, but Timmy Sparing may have just written the first chapter in his comeback story after claiming the average title at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals on Saturday.
Following a huge win at RodeoHouston back in 2018, the Helena steer wrestler was riding high, hot in pursuit of a dream to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But a ruptured disc in his back suffered in June of that year derailed his plans.
Just as Sparing was on the cusp of competing at his first circuit finals rodeo in his home state after several years spent in Texas during college, another injury, this time a torn pectoral muscle which required surgery, put him out of action.
"This has been a long time coming, I guess," Sparing said after competing in Great Falls for the first time in 2022. "I've been battling injuries, but everything is going good now. It's nice to be back."
Sparing ran down three steers in Great Falls in 17.1 seconds aboard Beer Money, the horse owned by Ron Shank along with Martin and Jhett Murphy. Wrangler NFR steer wrestler Olin Hannum provided the hazing. Along with a first-round check, Sparing earned $4,315.
"There was a little good, little bad, some adversity," Sparing, 32, said of the win. "The first steer was kind of an eliminator, honestly, and I was glad to get by him and even place in the round."
Sparing knew his second steer was strong and made a solid, businessman run to stay in the average. He entered the third and final round third.
"Go get 'em at that point," he said of his strategy. "It's pretty fast in that building and I wanted to try to place in the round. But it was a tough round, the guys bulldogged great tonight."
A fifth-place finish in the round didn't earn the round check he was seeking but did seal the average win as well the year-end title, both firsts for him. He now earns his first trip to the NFR Open powered by RAM to be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 13-16.
"It's special to win here, have this money count towards world standings and be able to go down there and have the chance to win more that counts," he said. "The last couple of years, I've essentially been a circuit guy, but this bumps me up and gives me a chance to run at the NFR."
Sparing acknowledged the role of the support he's received as he worked his way back to top form.
"I'm very blessed to do this," he said. "It's been a huge goal of mine but it's not just me, it's a team deal.
"My family, my fiancée, my friends, they've been here for me," Sparing said. He and fiancée Danielle Wright are planning an October wedding after which Sparing hopes he may be packing for Las Vegas.
"It's going to be a busy year," he said.
Other winners at the $223,614 rodeo were all-around cowboy Caden Camp ($4,315 in tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping); bareback rider Caleb Bennett (248 points on three head); team ropers Radley Day/Taylor Williams (17.6 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Sage Newman (248 points on three head); tie-down roper Landon Williams (35.2 seconds on three head); barrel racer Brittney Barnett (38.89 seconds on three runs); breakaway roper Cadee Williams (8.4 seconds on three head); and bull rider Cole Hould (164.5 points on two head).
