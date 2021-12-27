BILLINGS — Sure, bull rider Ruger Piva had competed at rodeos in Las Vegas before.
He’d even been a winner in the rodeo capital of the world.
But, until this year the 26-year-old had never qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
And the cowboy who now lives in Red Lodge, the hometown of his fiancée Callie Wollenburg, had never ventured to Vegas to see the NFR as a fan.
“I wasn’t going to go unless I made it," Piva told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com prior to the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Dec. 18.
The former University of Montana Western cowboy qualified for his first NFR this year. The top 15 per event in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings qualify.
Piva became a PRCA member in 2016 and just missed the NFR cut in 2020 with his 17th place in world standings.
This year at the NFR, he finished 10th in the average with an aggregate score of 255.5 on three successful rides. He scored an 86.5 to tie for fourth in the first round and pocketed $9,144. In the sixth round, Piva placed third with an 87 for $16,111, and in the ninth round he was second with an 82 for $21,336. Piva was 10th in the final standings with $154,859.
"For my first time, I know some people who have rode one or some haven't rode any," said Piva. “Next year I hope to make it back again and do better."
Piva, a native of Challis, Idaho, said he aims to take lessons learned at this NFR and apply them.
“It was a really good experience,” he said. “The first four days were overwhelming. You are in the middle of Vegas and I had to do autograph signings. After the fifth round, I got settled in and it became normal.”
Piva has done exceptionally well at past Chase Hawks rodeos. In 2019, he was first with a score of 88 for $7,250.
In 2017, he was second at the annual invitational with an 82.5. He was fourth in 2018 with an 81. Piva didn’t have a score at this year’s Chase Hawks.
“This is my favorite event to come to every year,” Piva said. “It is for a great cause and right up the road for me.”
Piva said he’s competed at the Metra in PRCA events such as the NILE and also at the Professional Bull Riders level.
He finished 16th at the PBR Billings Invitational in 2019.
“This is my favorite arena to ride in,” Piva said. “I love this building and ride really good here.”
The career of a bull rider, or any athlete for that matter, can be short and Piva knows he must take advantage of the opportunities that come his way.
That is why he plans to make a yearly push for the NFR.
“I’ll try and make the NFR next year and make it as many times as I can,” he said. “I have five years left before my reaction time will slow down.
“It took me a little longer than I’d like to get to the NFR but now I want to make it as much as I can. I have all the capabilities to do that.”
