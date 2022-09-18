OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Freedom put together four 90-point rides, notched three walk-off game wins courtesy of closer Derek Kolbaba and won the bonus round to become the first team in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series history to win their debut home stand over the weekend.
The event stretched from Friday through Sunday. This is the first-year of the PBR Team Series.
The Freedom have now won seven consecutive games after their 3-0 performance at Freedom Fest. They are one victory away from equaling the league record of eight straight wins by the Austin Gamblers according to a PBR news release.
With the four 90-point rides, including two by Kolbaba (91, 90.25), the Freedom lead the league in 90-point rides with six the PBR reported.
Oklahoma's Chase Outlaw also scored a career-best 94.5 points aboard 2021 PBR world champion bull Woopaa in the bonus round. The ride won the bonus round for the Freedom, garnering the team eight bonus points and completing their event sweep. The 94.5 point ride is the top score in Team Series competition according to the PBR release.
The other Oklahoma rider to score a 90-point ride at the competition was Briggs Madsen, who recorded a score of 91.25.
Event standings: 1. Oklahoma Freedom, 3-0-0-8; 2. Carolina Cowboys, 2-1-0-7; 3. Missouri Thunder, 2-1-0-2; 4. Texas Rattlers, 2-1-0-1; 5. Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-1-1-6; 6. Nashville Stampede, 1-1-1-3; 7. Austin Gamblers, 0-3-0-5; 8. Kansas City Outlaws, 0-3-0-4.
Season standings: 1. Carolina Cowboys, 12-7-0-53; 2. Arizona Ridge Riders, 11-7-1-25; 3. Oklahoma Freedom, 11-8-0-30; 4. Austin Gamblers, 10-9-0-41.5; 5. Missouri Thunder, 10-9-0-29; 6. Texas Rattlers, 7-12-0-26; 7. Kansas City Outlaws, 7-12-0-24.5; 8. Nashville Stampede, 5-13-1-23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.