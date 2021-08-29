FORT WORTH, Texas — With a score of 95.25 points aboard Woopaa in the championship round Sunday, Paulo Ferreira Lima walked away from Dickies Arena with the Professional Bull Riders Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy championship.
In the winner-take-all round of the progressive elimination major event, Ferreira scored a career-best 95.25 points aboard Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin' W Ranch). Woopaa has been ridden to a score of 93.75 points in his last three trips the PBR reported, including Jose Vitor Leme's all-time league high-marked ride of 97.75 points in Tulsa, Oklahoma, July 31.
It was the first time in more than five years Lima, of Brazil, was victorious on the Unleash The Beast tour the PBR reported. Lima finished 4 for 5 at the Iron Cowboy with scores of 87.25, 88.25, 88.25 and 95.25 points over the two-day event.
With the monstrous score aboard Woopaa, Lima earned a $20,000 bonus for the high-marked ride of the event. Overall, Lima totaled $126,576.92 in earnings and 264 world standings points and surged 30 positions in the world standings to No. 16.
Montana cowboys Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett did not post a score.
Eli Vastbinder placed second, Daylon Swearingen third, Dalton Kasel fourth and Cooper Davis fifth. Leme, the world standings leader, did not place. Davis was the only rider ranked in the top three to earn points as second-ranked Kaique Pacheco was 0 for 2. Davis netted 67 points.
The UTB will be on break this week with the next tour stop in Anaheim, California, Sept. 10-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.