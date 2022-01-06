NEW YORK — The Professional Bull Riders announced in a press release on Thursday details on its PBR Team Series, which begins its inaugural season in June.
The PBR Team Series’ 10-event regular season will culminate in a team playoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6. The league will launch with eight founding teams, each scheduled to host in their respective city an annual bull riding event and western lifestyle festival, the PBR noted.
The new teams are: Ariat Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, Texas, owned by the Fisher family; Arizona Ridge Riders, based in Glendale, Arizona, owned by Teton Ridge; - Austin Gamblers, based in Austin, Texas, owned by Egon Durban; Carolina Chaos, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, owned by the league and operated by Richard Childress Racing.; Kansas City Outlaws, based in Kansas City, Missouri, owned by Pulley Outlaws LLC; Missouri Thunder, based in Ridgedale, Missouri, owned by Johnny Morris; - Nashville Stampede, based in Nashville, Tennessee, owned by Morris Communications Company; and the Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City, owned by the league and operated by Prodigal.
There will also be two neutral site league-produced regular season events and the season playoff and championship.
The league will host a PBR Team Series rider draft on May 23 among PBR rider members who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window. To determine team selection order of the athletes, a draft lottery among teams will be held prior to the PBR Unleash The Beast event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
The PBR Team Series complements the elite series PBR Unleash The Beast premier tour, which held its first championship in 1994 and in 2022 will be held January through May, with its World Finals held in Fort Worth, Texas, May 13-22.
Team Series events will be structured in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game will feature five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters will be comprised of seven riders on the core roster and up to three practice squad members. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner of each game. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings.
