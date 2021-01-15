PUEBLO, Colo. — Ahead of the start of the 2021 Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast season Saturday in Ocala, Florida, the league announced a major format change for the premier series in a press release on Wednesday.
PBR is introducing one-day competitions, which will create daily winners, further intensifying the race for the PBR world championship and accompanying $1 million bonus.
The 2021 season — now comprised of one-day competitive showdowns all season long — is projected to host more than double the amount of premier series competitions compared to past seasons.
For every premier series event, each day of action will constitute a competition.
Each competition will consist of two rounds. The top 30 riders in the world will attempt one bull each in the first round of the competition, with the top 12 advancing to the championship round. If fewer than 12 qualified rides are logged in the first round, the remaining positions will be filled on buck off time the release stated.
Riders will be awarded world points for their finish in each round and the competition aggregate. The rider with the most world points at the conclusion of each competition will be the competition winner. One rider will have the chance to earn a maximum 140 world points at each competition, according to the news release.
At the conclusion of each weekend of action, the rider with the most world points earned across all the competitions will be the event winner, presented with a Montana Silversmith’s belt buckle and a $10,000 bonus. The event winner won't receive additional world points.
The circuit has also increased the number of world points available at the World Finals for the upcoming season. One rider will now be able to earn a maximum of 2,160 world points at the five-day World Finals.
The Unleash The Beast tour is again scheduled for a performance at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16.
