PUEBLO, Colo. — When the Professional Bull Riders buck back into Billings for the PBR Ariat Invitational presented by Cooper Tires at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Sept. 11-13, the three-day weekend will mark the 25th year that the PBR’s premier tour has traveled to the Magic City.
Typically held in early spring, the annual event was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. With PBR resuming competition and adjusting its schedule to invite fans back into the arena, Montana fans have the opportunity to see a crucial second half event as the Top-35 bull riders in the world attempt to collect crucial points on the line in the championship race to the PBR World Finals.
The Unleash the Beast series event starts at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 13. Tickets for the three-day event are now on sale and range in price from $15 to $105. Fans can purchase tickets at metrapark.com or pbr.com.
In accordance with Montana’s COVID-19 guidelines, MetraPark and the PBR have worked together to institute a series of fan safety protocols to create a safe and responsible environment for fans, including:
• All venue staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened for COVID-19. In addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-informed screening, all PBR staff and event participants will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.
• Only up to 50% of arena capacity will be sold to distance fans while in their seats.
• All fans will be in "POD" seating to increase distancing and minimizing fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.
• Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.
• Increased reliance on cashless and contact-less concessions.
• Social responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas.
PBR Elite Seats are also available for fans who want a VIP experience. These tickets offer premium seats, a question and answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world, a special photo opportunity after the event on the Can-Am Cage, and a souvenir credential and lanyard. Social distancing will be practiced at all times throughout the experience.
The PBR Elite Seats are available for $300 and can be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.