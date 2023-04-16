BILLINGS — Cooper Davis came into Montana with some work to do.

The 2016 Professional Bull Riders world champion has seen his share of bumps and bruises since reaching the pinnacle of his sport seven years ago, with the 28-year-old — who has battled a host of injuries to finish third twice in the PBR's top series since — entering the three-day PBR Wrangler Invitational Presented by Cooper Tires at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark ranked in the world's top 10 in sixth place, but a little ways behind on total points from the sport's best of the best.

Following a wire-to-wire win at the Metra, however, he's now right back in the PBR Unleash The Beast series' upper echelon.

The Texas native was the only rider in the field to record scores on his first three rides of the event, with those numbers adding up to be enough to hold off world No. 1 Kaique Pacheco in the championship round with a 262.75 aggregate score, edging out the Brazilian's 257.75 as the pair was the only two to post three qualified rides on the weekend.

Davis earned 163.5 event points to boost his way up to fourth in the Unleash The Beast standings with just three events remaining until the PBR World Finals next month in Fort Worth, Texas. Pacheco, meanwhile, had 116 event points to increase what was a narrow lead entering the weekend on countryman Jose Vitor Leme, who did not compete in Billings due to injury, to 118.5 points.

Unfortunately in line with the nagging ailments that have bothered him throughout the years — such as a fractured neck that forced him to miss nearly all of the 2022 Unleash The Beast season — Davis was injured while attempting to conquer Ricky Vaughn on the final ride of the event after he had already clinched the buckle in Billings.

The incident prevented Davis from speaking with local media following the event. A PBR official told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that Davis' injury was a reaggravation of an existing injury, though he is not expected to miss significant time because of it.

It was a sour close to what overall was a big weekend for Davis, who started hot out of the chutes by winning Round 1 with an 88.75-point ride on Taylor's Cowtown Throwdown.

A pair of 87s in Rounds 2 and 3 on Toasted and Savage, respectively — the latter score of which came Sunday to clinch him the first pick of the championship round bull draft — had him in business and helped him lock up the title before his buck off happened.

The event win was Davis' second of the Unleash The Beast season and first since capturing the PBR St. Louis Invitational on Dec. 3, with his outing at the Metra securing him a total of $46,490 in earnings for the weekend and $135,425 in all for the season, per the PBR.

Pacheco is the man Davis and the rest of the PBR is chasing in the grand scheme of things for the time being, however, and his fight back up the leaderboard after a rough start Friday helped him keep an iron grip atop the Unleash The Beast standings.

The 2018 world champion known by his nickname "The Ice Man," Pacheco was mere tenths of a second from a perfect weekend after being bucked off of DirtyBru in Round 1 at 7.18 seconds. But he managed to snag his eighth top-three finish of the season after coming back to ride Fajita, Whatever and Pookie Holler in succession over the next three rounds, the last of which in that list was the only qualified ride of the championship round at 86.25 points.

Pacheco was also unavailable for interviews with the local media post-event as PBR officials when asked noted that he had left the arena.

He was the leader of a Brazil-heavy contingent in the top five as fellow cowboys from the country Lucas Divino and Guilherme Valleiras finished third and fourth, respectively. Arizonan teenager Brady Turgeon, who had the high-scoring ride of the weekend with a 90 on Tijuana Two-Step in Round 2 on Saturday, finished fifth.

Two riders with Montana connections additionally each helped to put on a show for a attendance of 3,780 in Billings on Sunday, which was also cheering on the final home-state, on-the-dirt performance of retiring PBR entertainer and Choteau native Flint Rasmussen.

Browning native Dakota Louis, who won at the Metra in 2022, got the crowd hot with the first qualified ride of Round 3 on Sunday, scoring an 85.25 on Another Lunatic. Montana State rodeo alum Chase Dougherty, who was awarded a re-ride after being bucked off of Border Crisis, then followed that up later in the afternoon by scoring an 86.75 on Renegade.

Volborg native and two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood did not compete in Billings this year due to injury, while Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett entering the weekend was ranked too low in the world standings to make the cut to ride in Billings, per a PBR official.

A combined total of 15,069 people attended the three days of bull riding at the Metra with 4,569 attending Friday and 6,720 on Saturday.

The road to the World Finals continues on later this week as the Unleash The Beast series goes to Everett, Washington, for the PBR Great Northwest Invitational, which is to be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Angel of the Winds Arena.