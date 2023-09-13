PUEBLO, Colo. — Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Montana Silversmiths announced Wednesday a five-year renewal of a partnership that spans across PBR’s top U.S. tours and events: the PBR Unleash The Beast, PBR Camping World Team Series, PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, and PBR Challenger Series.

Montana Silversmiths, which manufactures all PBR championship buckles and sells buckles and jewelry in more than 3,500 retail locations in North America, has been the PBR's Official Buckle Partner since 2011. The company, headquartered in Columbus, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Montana Silversmiths’ program with the world’s leading bull riding organization is the company’s largest sports marketing platform.

“Montana Silversmiths and PBR have been working shoulder to shoulder since 2011, and we are honored to continue our partnership today and into the future,” said Lance Neirby, Montana Silversmiths CEO. “Partnerships in the Western industry are so much more than return on investment. They are based on a common purpose, and our relationship with PBR is built on shared values. We create world-class products for each event, anchored by our PBR partnership. The pride of our company is also marked by the amazing achievements of the PBR. We look forward to building the most exceptional championship buckles and monumental, larger-than-life awards that the industry has ever seen.”

Said Sean Gleason, PBR's CEO and commissioner: “In our sport, the trophy of choice is a belt buckle — the ultimate symbol of achievement worn with pride by those athletes talented enough to earn it. Every bull rider works incredibly hard to claim each event’s belt buckle, and we’re tremendously proud to have Montana Silversmiths crafting every buckle every PBR rider wins at our events along with the world’s largest precious metals Championship Trophy Buckle for the PBR Camping World Team Series.”

On the PBR’s premier Unleash The Beast tour, Montana Silversmiths buckles are awarded to each regular-season event winner, PBR World Finals round winners, Stock Contractor of the Year, Rookie of the Year, World Finals event winner, and PBR World Champion. Each custom buckle awarded in the arena is created by Montana Silversmiths, the Brand of Champions.

PBR officially licensed merchandise by Montana Silversmiths is available for sale at all of PBR Unleash The Beast, Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Camping World Team Series and Challenger events, through fine Western stores, Montana Silversmiths and at https://pbrshop.com/.

Montana Silversmiths, headquartered in Columbus, pioneered the development of western fashion in both buckles and jewelry in 1973.