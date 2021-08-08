BILLINGS — Craig Hummer knew he had just witnessed something special.
The veteran voice of the Professional Bull Riders on CBS for 16 years was calling the action for television viewers on July 31 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when something not done in the 28-year history of the PBR was accomplished.
Defending PBR world champion and top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil and the No. 1 ranked bull Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) were matched in the 15/15 Bucking Battle. When the buzzer sounded, Leme had covered the bovine athlete for an incredible score of 97.75 points, the highest-marked ride in PBR history.
The score topped the previous best of 96.5, achieved four times with the most recent being in 2004.
At the end of the ride, there was a moment of anticipation before the final score was announced to those in the arena at the Unleash The Beast Tour event.
“You could tell it was going to be great,” Hummer told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. “You just didn’t know if the judges would make it the greatest.”
On each ride, a possible 100 points can be earned if a rider makes the 8-second whistle. In the 100-point scoring system, 50 points are for the bull and 50 for the rider. According to the PBR Media Guide, “four judges award up to 25 points each to the rider and the bull. All four of the judges’ scores are combined and then divided by two for the official score.”
The Media Guide further explains that the bull is judged on his performance and how difficult he is to ride. The cowboy is judged on “how adept” he is and judges look for “constant control and good body position throughout the ride.”
A ride of 90 points or more is considered outstanding the guide notes.
In the brief amount of time before the score of 97.75 was announced Hummer knew a historic moment was possible. When he and the fans in the arena and those watching on television heard the score, it was momentous occasion.
“There was the anticipation that it could be, but when it was rewarded with the point total it could, it made it special,” Hummer said.
The crowd appreciated the moment Hummer said. A picture of the ride shows many people in the background applauding and cheering as Leme, who has won the past two UTB stops at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, stayed balanced atop an airborne Woopaa.
“They (the fans) reacted like it was the best ride ever, and the crowd — there is a segment like in Billings that is very knowledgeable of the sport — it was so awesome to listen to. The crowd appreciated it. They got it. Especially where sports are judged, this becomes a talking point.”
Justin McBride, who rode to PBR world titles in 2005 and 2007, is a color commentator and has served in that role for 12 seasons.
McBride was working with Hummer in the broadcast booth that day and noted that Leme may soon be achieving another PBR record.
Leme, who is currently tied with 1999 PBR world champion Cody Hart with a record 16 90-point rides in a season, is aiming to break that 1999 record as well as the 2021 season hits the homestretch.
“Jose Vitor Leme is on a season like we’ve never really seen before. And I think this ride is just a perfect way of showing that,” McBride said. “Not only is he riding every challenging bull he gets thrown against, we've also seen him make the highest ride ever marked in PBR history.”
McBride noted that Leme and Woopaa both were quite impressive during the 8-second run to glory.
“It takes two to tango. You have to have a great bull to get that kind of score and that’s what Woopa has brought all season long,” McBride said.
Along with his 16 years of providing play-by-play commentary for the PBR, Hummer has worked five Olympics, and nine Tour de Frances. Overall he’s covered more than 50 different worldwide sports. Hummer has also competed in ocean iron man racing.
And while he’s witnessed some fantastic athletic achievements over the years, Leme and Woopaa’s dance will always be one Hummer remembers.
“I had a line where I said, ‘If you are alive and that doesn’t give you goose bumps, I don’t know what will,’” Hummer recalled of the special record-setting moment. “I said, ‘My goose bumps have goose bumps.’
“Jose’s moment right there is in my top three sports experiences, not only as an announcer but as a fan. It was cool to witness.”
