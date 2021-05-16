BILLINGS — Jose Vitor Leme celebrated twice on Sunday afternoon at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
A pair of 90-point, round-winning rides — a grand slam in bull riding — after dancing with a world-class bovine athlete will cause that kind of reaction.
After putting on a display of bull riding beauty, Leme punted his riding helmet, acknowledged the fans and dropped to his knees after claiming the high score in both the third and championship rounds.
And while the first celebration was exciting, Leme’s second was a little more jubilant, and for good reason — he repeated as the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Wrangler Invitational event champion in Billings.
And with that, Leme keeps on adding chapters to the annals of PBR history.
The superstar Brazilian bull rider became the first back-to-back winner of the Billings stop since Troy Dunn won in the Magic City in 1999 and 2000.
He is only the third two-time champion in the 26-year history of the Billings event; J.B. Mauney won the Billings invitational in 2007 and 2017. Billings is the longest running stop on the PBR tour.
Metra is fast becoming one of Leme’s favorite arenas.
“This place will be remembered for me all my life,” Leme said after the invite concluded.
It was the third UTB victory for Leme this year.
Jess Lockwood of Volborg, a two-time world champion making his return to the circuit after missing two whole events and part of another with a left-thigh bruise, didn’t post a score over the three-day stop but received a nice round of applause from the fans for his efforts on Sunday.
Leme, the last rider to compete in the championship round, scored a ride of 93.25 points aboard Diddy Wa Diddy, a bull he selected with the first pick in the bull draft preceding the championship round.
When the score of 93.25 was announced and Leme was declared the winner and the flames shot from the shark cage, the fans — who had hooted and hollered during his spectacular ride — gave Leme an appreciative round of applause.
“That’s amazing. This place is special for me,” Leme said. “The fans are incredible — all the support when we ride the bulls. Their support means a lot.”
In total, Leme leaves Billings with $38,030.49 and 181 world standings points, and reclaimed the lead atop the standings after Kaique Pacheco had jumped into the top spot after the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday.
Leme now has 1,000.50 points in the world standings chase while fellow Brazilian rider Pacheco trails him by 38.5 points.
After being bucked off in the opening round, Leme followed with rides of 89.5 in the second round, 91.25 in the third and 93.25 in the finale for an aggregate of 274.
Leme’s 91.25-point ride in the third round came aboard a Hundred Bad Days. Leme also shared the round win in the second cycle, tying Pacheco at 89.5. Overall, he had the top two rides of the four-round event.
“Every time I try to do my best and enjoy the moment,” Leme said. “When I have great bulls like today, I try to ride them and thank God for the numbers.”
Overall, Leme now has 12 rides of 90 or better this season.
Pacheco finished second. He was thrown in the first round, but had rides of 89.5, 89.5 and 87.5 for an aggregate of 266.5 and earned $23,306.42. He garnered 121 points.
Leme said he’s enjoying his battle with Pacheco, the 2018 world champion, for the world standings lead.
“For sure. That’s amazing,” Leme said of the back-and-forth over the weekend. “It’s good for the sport and the races.”
Cody Teel, the Billings winner in 2019, was third. He had scores of 85.5 in the first round and 86 in the second round to take the lead before being bucked off in the third round. He scored a 90.25-point ride in the championship round. Teel earned $18,160.31 and 95 points.
Teel was the champion of the 15/15 Bucking Battle with 91.25 points on Saturday. Pacheco was second with 91 and Dener Barbosa third with 90 in the special round. There were no other qualified rides.
Former Montana State University cowboy Chase Dougherty topped the field after the first round with a 90.5. He did not post a score in the second round and had an 88 in the third. In the championship finale featuring 12 riders, the chute clock expired and Dougherty was disqualified. Overall, Dougherty placed fourth and earned 73 points and $14,676.55.
Silvano Alves was fifth with rides of 87.5 points and 87.75 and earned 57 points and $10,439.21.
The series' next stop is in Jacksonville, Florida, May 22-23.
Leme is hoping to be in position to earn a second world championship at the PBR World Finals Nov. 3-7 in Las Vegas and is ready for the next step towards a possible repeat.
“That’s what I’m trying to win again and maybe put my name with the two-time or three-time world champions,” he said.
NOTES: Attendance for the event was 3,714 fans on Friday, 5,534 spectators on Saturday and 3,169 fans on Sunday.
