BILLINGS — An already tough year just got a little tougher for reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood.
According to a tweet on Tuesday morning from Justin Felisko of the PBR, the Volborg bull rider will miss the rest of the regular season with a right shoulder injury. Felisko's tweet did say that the two-time world champ should be able to return and compete at the 2020 World Finals in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Only two events remain on the PBR Unleash The Beast regular season schedule: Nampa, Idaho, Oct 16-17 and Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 24-25.
According to an email from PBR officials, Lockwood suffered a sprain of his shoulder when he landed on his right elbow with his arm away from his body after he was tossed from his first-round bull in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 3.
Lockwood didn't compete in Lincoln the following day. A tweet by Felisko on the morning of Oct. 4 said that Lockwood would not be competing that day with a right shoulder injury and was “doubtful” for Tulsa, Oklahoma, the following weekend. Lockwood wasn't entered in Tulsa.
According to Dr. Tandy Freeman, two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood will miss the remainder of the regular season because of a right shoulder injury.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) October 13, 2020
Lockwood, though, will return to ride at the 2020 PBR World Finals in Arlington.
Lockwood returned to the PBR Unleash The Beast Tour at the Ariat Invitational Sept. 11-13 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. It was his first competition since March 1 when he suffered a complete left hamstring tear that required surgery.
The Montana cowboy had a triumphant homecoming in the first round in Billings when he bucked his way to an 84-point ride aboard One For The Money.
Jess Lockwood’s @PBR ride at @MetraPark pic.twitter.com/R7EmneajrG— John Letasky (@GazSportsJohnL) September 12, 2020
Lockwood would record scores of 84 and 85.75 in the first two rounds to finish 11th at the Billings stop.
Currently, Lockwood, 23, is fifth in the world standings and trails world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme by 740 points.
Here is @jesslockwood2 ride tonight. He made the re-ride count — 2 for 2 with the 85.75-point performance @PBR @MetraPark pic.twitter.com/FHLg5Zfcm1— John Letasky (@GazSportsJohnL) September 13, 2020
When Lockwood injured his hamstring in Kansas City, Missouri, he was ranked second in the world behind Leme, trailing the Brazilian by 72.5 points at the conclusion of the premier series Caterpillar Classic.
In other news regarding Montana bull riders on the PBR tour:
• Jake Lockwood, of Volborg, sustained a left ankle and foot injury when he was stepped on after being bucked from his bull during the first round in Lincoln, according to the PBR. Lockwood, ranked 44th in the world standings, didn't compete in Tulsa.
• Matt Triplett, of Columbia Falls, suffered a left hip adductor muscle strain in Salt Lake City Aug. 21. Triplett didn't ride in Billings and missed the two most recent events with a left groin injury, according to the PBR. Triplett is ranked 21st in the world.
• Browning's Dakota Louis, ranked 38th, will be out again in Nampa on Friday and Saturday after not competing in Tulsa. Louis, chasing a top-35 ranking to qualify for the World Finals at AT&T Stadium — the home of the Dallas Cowboys — might be cleared for the Pensacola stop, according to the PBR.
