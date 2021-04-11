Sioux Falls PBR

The Professional Bull Riders welcomed fans back at full-arena capacity at an Unleash The Beast tour event at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jose Vitor Leme scored two 90-plus point rides on Sunday to cap a 4-for-4 weekend and win the circuit's stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

In the opening round on Sunday, Leme twisted his ankle when it was pinned against a chute panel while preparing to mount Lil 2 Train according to a PBR release. Leme would leave the chute, regroup and ride the bull for 90.5 points, a score that would win the round. Leme had previously injured the ankle in the first event this season, causing him to miss time on tour. 

In the final round — after Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira scored a 93-point ride aboard I'm Legit Too for the the top-ride of the short round and a career-best score to finish a 4-for-4 three-day run — Leme again dazzled.

The Brazilian star scored his league-leading seventh 90-point ride of the year with a 92.25 to claim the event win. 

The event, the Unleash The Beast First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational, was the "first major professional sporting event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to welcome fans into an indoor arena at full capacity" according to a PBR news release. A PBR official noted that while not a complete sellout, the attendance was "very good."

Montana riders Jess Lockwood, Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett didn't post a score. Triplett, who now resides in South Dakota, suffered a right groin strain in the first round on Friday, which ended his weekend according to a PBR release. Former Montana State and Northwest (Wyoming) College cowboy Shane Proctor is also now back on tour, although he wasn't able to post a qualified ride.

The Unleash The Beast tour returns to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16.

